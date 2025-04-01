Ethos Cannabis Expands Ohio Presence with New Lexington Dispensary Opening

First dispensary in Perry County opens its doors to serve medical and adult-use consumers

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a presence in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, announces the opening of its newest dispensary in New Lexington, marking its second location in Ohio and the first-ever in Perry County, a significant milestone for the region. By entering this underserved market, Ethos reinforces its commitment to enhancing access to safe and reliable cannabis for communities historically lacking access and educational resources.

The New Lexington dispensary will offer both medical and adult-use cannabis consumers a curated selection of high-quality products. Among the offerings is Ethos’ exclusive local brand, Meigs County Grown, which celebrates Ohio’s rich agricultural heritage and provides customers with locally sourced cannabis options.

“This new location is more than just a store opening, it’s a commitment to the community,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis. “In New Lexington, we’re not only providing safe, high-quality cannabis products but also investing in cannabis education, economic growth, and job creation to make a lasting impact. With Ohio’s cannabis market poised to become a Midwest powerhouse—projected to exceed $1 billion in sales by 2027—we’re proud to contribute to the industry’s growth and the community’s success.”

To celebrate the grand opening, the dispensary will feature special promotions, allowing customers to explore Ethos’ wide range of cannabis products. Customers can also take advantage of the Ethos Rewards Program and the Ethos Dispensary App , designed to enhance the shopping experience with personalized recommendations and convenient management of purchases. Ethos New Lexington will also feature self-service kiosks for seamless in-store ordering and a convenient cashless payment option via ACH transfer.

“This opening represents an exciting step forward for Ethos Cannabis and the New Lexington community,” said Julie Powers, VP of Retail at Ethos Cannabis. “We’re proud to bring our expertise and carefully curated selection of cannabis products to Perry County. Our focus is on creating a welcoming environment where both medical and adult-use consumers can find high-quality options, gain valuable education, and feel confident in their cannabis journey.”

Ethos New Lexington is located at 427 W Broadway Street, operating Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., remaining closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information about Ethos Cannabis and its New Lexington location, visit ethoscannabis.com .

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts four brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

Media Contact: ethos@kcsa.com

