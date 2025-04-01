NeuroNOS Announces Groundbreaking Research Publication by its CSO Demonstrating Mechanism of Action in Alzheimer’s Disease and Reinforcing Platform’s Strength Across Neurological Disorders

BOSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroNOS, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing transformative treatments for complex neurological disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), brain cancers, and Alzheimer’s disease, and a subsidiary of Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR), proudly announces the publication of breakthrough research by its Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Haitham Amal, in Translational Psychiatry, a peer-reviewed medical journal published by Nature Publishing Group. The article, which is titled, “Shared Early Molecular Mechanisms Revealed in P301S and 5xFAD Alzheimer's Disease Mouse Models,” presents compelling evidence of a novel mechanism in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), offers new hope for the development of effective therapies for this devastating condition. A copy of the article is available on Translational Psychiatry website at ( click here ).

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common and costly neurodegenerative disorders globally, affecting over 55 million people and imposing a staggering economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Beyond its financial toll, AD devastates families, progressively eroding the identity and autonomy of those afflicted. Despite decades of research, there remains no truly effective treatment capable of halting or reversing the disease’s progression.

The research discussed in the article identifies significant disruptions in nitric oxide (NO)-related pathways, particularly in S-nitrosylation, a key post-translational modification mediated by NO. The research demonstrates early and consistent molecular changes across two established AD mouse models, highlighting the role of nitrosative stress, impaired neurotransmission, and mTOR hyperactivation. Importantly, the data suggest that targeted inhibition of NO production may serve as a promising therapeutic strategy in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

“The results of this study validate a key component of our scientific vision,” said Prof. Amal. “We have demonstrated, for the first time, a shared mechanism in Alzheimer’s models rooted in nitric oxide dysregulation. These results strengthen our confidence in the potential of NO modulation as a therapeutic approach and further establish the robustness of our CNS drug development platform.”

“NeuroNOS is a young and radically innovative company, built to think differently and move fast,” added Amir Avniel, CEO of NeuroNOS. “In a remarkably short time, we have transitioned from scientific vision to tangible reality—decoding one of the most critical mechanisms in brain diseases and constructing a drug development platform around it. We are already in advanced stages of formulation development and manufacturing, preparing for clinical trials. The brain disease arena is in dire need of breakthroughs, and we have embraced the unique mission to lead this innovative development of brain therapeutics.”

NeuroNOS has undertaken one of the most ambitious challenges in biotechnology: building a drug development platform tailored to the most complex and underserved brain disorders, including autism, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain cancers. The company has filed five patent families protecting its novel approach and is collaborating with leading international partners for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and advanced formulations. These latest results in Alzheimer’s disease join the company’s recent success in autism, where compelling preclinical data were disclosed, underscoring the consistency and power of NeuroNOS’s platform. The company remains on track with its roadmap to initiate first-in-human clinical trials for autism in the United States in 2026.

In recent years, NeuroNOS has demonstrated a significant link between autism and Alzheimer’s disease, revealing a common denominator involving impairment of the neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS) enzyme, which is responsible for regulating nitric oxide (NO) molecules in the brain. This discovery suggests that both conditions may share underlying molecular mechanisms, further supporting NeuroNOS’s strategy of targeting NO pathways across multiple neurological indications.

The company’s scientific team includes Nobel laureates and autism experts from top hospitals in the United States. Additionally, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, particularly its School of Pharmacy, is a central partner in NeuroNOS’s research and development efforts, contributing to the advancement of innovative therapies for neurological disorders.

The global brain therapeutics market represents a substantial and growing opportunity. Key drivers of this growth include an aging population, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and significant unmet medical needs. NeuroNOS’s innovative approach positions the company to capitalize on this expanding market by addressing critical gaps in treatment options for complex brain diseases.

The success of this study follows previous preclinical breakthroughs by NeuroNOS in autism and glioblastoma models, reinforcing the versatility and power of its nitric oxide modulation platform for targeting unmet needs in the brain. The company remains focused on translating these findings into effective therapies.

About NeuroNOS

NeuroNOS is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurological conditions based on modulation of nitric oxide (NO) levels in the brain. Originating from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the company’s small-molecule drug candidates are designed for subcutaneous or oral administration. Preclinical studies have demonstrated behavioral and biological improvements in models of autism and other CNS disorders. NeuroNOS is a subsidiary of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR).

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous Nitric Oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for LungFit® PH, a groundbreaking system for treating neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is also advancing additional LungFit systems in clinical trials for severe lung infections, including viral community-acquired pneumonia (such as COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air has partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to drive forward preclinical research into Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurological conditions. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI)

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel’s leading academic and research institution. Serving 24,000 students from 80 countries, it produces a third of Israel’s civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes and a Fields Medal. For more information about the Hebrew University, please visit http://new.huji.ac.il/en .

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum’s mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 11,500 patents globally, licensed over 1,140 technologies and has spun out more than 245 companies. Yissum’s business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, ICL, Merck and many more. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il .

