Mayo Clinic Proceedings Publishes New Global Insulin Injection Recommendations

First Update in Nearly 10 Years by FITTER Forward Initiative Sets Out to Transform Insulin Injection Technique Education

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, today announced a new landmark publication in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The publication introduces the FITTER Forward Expert Recommendations, an updated set of global best practices for insulin injection technique and education. Authored by a panel of 16 diabetes specialists from 13 countries, the FITTER Forward initiative highlights the critical need for improved training and standardization in insulin delivery, aiming to enhance clinical outcomes for millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

“When physicians and nurses discuss insulin treatments, they usually focus on the specific dose, but not so much on how exactly the insulin is administered. However, proper injection technique, proper handling of injection devices, and proper insulin handling can all significantly improve long-term glycemic control,” said Dr. David Klonoff, Medical Director of the Dorothy L. and James E. Frank Diabetes Research Institute of Mills-Peninsula Medical Center, Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF, and lead author of the publication. “How insulin is injected actually plays a more crucial factor in maintaining target blood glucose levels than many realize. This new recommendation provides healthcare professionals with clear, evidence-based strategies to help ensure that insulin is delivered correctly and safely."

The Forum for Injection Technique and Therapy Expert Recommendations (FITTER) was initially developed in 2016, brought together by embecta, then part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), to guide insulin administration best practices. Since then, advancements in device technology, research, and real-world patient data have warranted a major update, including:



New insights on injection device technology , including needle length, pen needle design, width, and sharpness to help optimize patient comfort and correct insulin delivery.

, including needle length, pen needle design, width, and sharpness to help optimize patient comfort and correct insulin delivery. Standardized injection techniques to overcome existing gaps and help prevent complications such as lipodystrophy and inconsistent insulin absorption.

to overcome existing gaps and help prevent complications such as lipodystrophy and inconsistent insulin absorption. Structured training programs for healthcare providers to equip them with practical tools for patient education.

for healthcare providers to equip them with practical tools for patient education. Patient-centered recommendations and tools to help individuals with diabetes reduce pain, overcome fear-based barriers, and improve overall adherence to insulin therapy.

"As a company dedicated to advancing diabetes care for more than 100 years, embecta is proud to support the FITTER Forward initiative," said Dr. Pasha Javadi, Senior Director, Global Medical Affairs at embecta. "Proper injection technique is a fundamental aspect of medicine delivery—whether it’s insulin, GLP-1s, or other injectable therapies. By empowering healthcare professionals with the latest research-backed recommendations, we can help improve patient outcomes and ensure that injection therapy is as effective and comfortable as possible."

The publication, entitled “Advance Insulin Injection Technique and Education with FITTER Forward Expert Recommendations,” is available in Mayo Clinic Proceedings’ April print edition and online here .

Led by four of the FITTER Forward authors, embecta will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, April 8 at 12 pm EST to highlight the new recommendations. The webinar will also feature a panel discussion where the experts will share insights, answer questions, and discuss the publication’s potential impact in clinical practice.

Dr. Klonoff was compensated by embecta for his work on the FITTER Forward initiative.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

