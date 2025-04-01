Brera Holdings Board Advisor Giuseppe Rossi Honored with Emotional Football Farewell at Historic Stadio Artemio Franchi





Dublin, Ireland and Florence, Italy, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, celebrates the legacy of Giuseppe Rossi, a member of Brera’s Advisory Board and esteemed former Italy international, following his emotional send-off by ACF Fiorentina during Pepito Day on March 22 in Florence.

Rossi addressed thousands of supporters, thanking them for standing by him through injuries and triumphs alike. In return, fans paid tribute to his impact both on and off the pitch, chanting his name and recalling his legendary hat-trick against Juventus - one of the most iconic moments in Fiorentina history.

The farewell, held at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, brought together teammates, coaches, and legends of the game. Among those honoring Rossi were Gabriel Batistuta, Daniele De Rossi, Mario Gomez, and Luca Toni. Even Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Dallapina, who was Rossi’s first coach, made a surprise appearance as a guest coach, underscoring the mark Rossi left on global football.

Rossi’s speech was filled with gratitude and emotion. “It was an unforgettable evening, so thank you to the Viola fans, to Fiorentina, and all the champions who came to Pepito Day,” he said. “Returning to the Stadio Franchi was an indescribable emotion, surrounded as I was by great champions and great friends.”

Brera Holdings management and investors were in attendance for the match and participated in the special gala honoring Rossi following the event at il Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano, home of the Italian national football teams. The event was organized by Oltre Consulting.

“Giuseppe brings heart, humility, and an unmatched love for the game to everything he does,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “We are incredibly proud to have him advising Brera as we build a global, community-first sports platform. His legacy as a player and his vision for the future of football perfectly align with our mission.”

Since joining Brera Holdings’ Advisory Board, Rossi has brought deep footballing insight and player-first values to the Company’s expanding global strategy. He advises on technical development, club culture, and global partnerships, helping Brera merge elite performance with community-driven values.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

ABOUT GIUSEPPE ROSSI

Giuseppe Rossi is an American-born soccer star with Italian immigrant parents whose career started at Manchester United where he debuted at 17 years old and scored in his Premiership debut. He later transferred to Spain's Villarreal FC and became the highest goal scorer in club history after five years with the team scoring 82 goals in 192 games. Rossi went on to play for Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A for three years and is considered a legend at the club. He finished his career with 143 goals in 397 games played. Rossi also played for the Italian national team, where he was the top scorer in the 2008 Summer Olympics. He retired in 2023 and founded and operates the Giuseppe Rossi Academy and soccer camp in New Jersey, in addition to other businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



