Hopebridge reflects on 20 years of autism care, addressing growing need for services during World Autism Month

Autism therapy provider celebrates two decades of service, shares ways to get involved in community and tips for inclusivity

Indianapolis, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As autism prevalence continues to rise, the importance of education and awareness for the public also continues to grow. In addition to celebrating 20 years of service in 2025, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is preparing for an exciting month ahead: World Autism Month.

April is World Autism Month, a time to foster awareness, acceptance and inclusion for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). At Hopebridge, April represents more than just recognition — it’s an opportunity to spark meaningful change for children, families and the autism community. For Hopebridge, autism awareness and advocacy extend far beyond the month of April. Hopebridge is dedicated to providing educational opportunities, hosting and sponsoring inclusive community events and empowering others to become advocates — this April and beyond.

Kim Strunk, founder of Hopebridge, reflects on the past 20 years saying, "Access to autism care has changed tremendously since 2005. As an occupational therapist at the time, I saw my patients struggle with limited resources and awareness within their communities. Fast forward to now, we live in a world full of innovation, compassion and greater support for families. While we have come so far, we will remain committed to expanding access to care, advancing research and empowering our communities.”

In 2023, the CDC provided updated research that showed 1 in 36 children were diagnosed with ASD. Autism, a developmental condition that affects communication, behavior and social interaction, represents a lifelong journey that presents unique opportunities and challenges for individuals, families and communities. The increasing rate of ASD diagnoses among children since the early 2000’s reinforces the ever-growing need for resources and education.

“Early identification and intervention can make a world of difference in a child’s life,” said Hopebridge Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Ruth Bernstein. “Caregivers can look for early signs like lack of eye contact, delayed or regressed speech, or stimming such as hand flapping or repetitive rocking. If you notice these habits, you should talk to your pediatrician and seek an autism screening as early as 18 months old.”

While every April is a chance to celebrate and advocate for the autism community, this April is extra special for the Hopebridge team. Founded in 2005, Hopebridge is marking two decades of providing quality applied behavior analysis (ABA) and outpatient therapy services for communities across the country. Throughout the month, Hopebridge will be hosting and sponsoring community events to bring inclusive, family-friendly fun to everyone. From advocacy walks and resource fairs to in-center carnivals and First Responder Days, it is Hopebridge’s mission to make World Autism Month full of celebration and learning. Interested in attending some of these events? Visit this helpful autism-friendly event page on the Hopebridge website: https://hopel.ink/WAMevents

Does your child have an autism diagnosis or show signs of developmental delays? Early intervention is critical for early childhood skill development and school readiness. Learn more about the important steps to take to provide your child impactful therapy resources and an inclusive community by contacting us today: https://hopel.ink/43uT0AK

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is a healthcare provider committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children and their families as they navigate behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges, helping them live their best lives. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

