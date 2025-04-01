Journalists at National World publish open letter calling for pay talks

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members working for National World have branded the company’s refusal to enter into pay talks pending a takeover as damaging to staff’s morale and financial security.

In an open letter to the company’s management on the day that pay rises normally take effect, the NUJ National World chapel said:

“Finalisation of any takeover could be months away. So today we seek an urgent rethink on the current National World stance not to enter into pay talks with the NUJ. Any takeover discussions in the coming weeks and months between National World and prospective buyers must include provision for a pay rise for staff this year.”

The move follows National World’s board shareholders approving an acquisition of the business by Irish marketing business and local publisher Media Concierge, which was expected to be completed by early March.

However this timetable was delayed by a referral to the Irish competition authority, and in the last few days a second potential buyer, Eldridge Media Holdings, has emerged.

The company has twice now refused to honour the agreed pay review date, pending any takeover, with no definite timeline in place, and has given no assurances that any subsequent pay agreement will be backdated.

The NUJ’s letter says staff are now disheartened and fearful, with some having to take on second jobs to supplement their income.

“The company’s latest accounts show it to be a thriving business”, says the letter. “But with further complications and potential for even longer delays posed by a second bid for the company that emerged last week, National World management should separate corporate manoeuvres from the pay talks and continue with a “business as usual” approach to the latter.”

Full letter below:

1st April 2025

By email to Claire Jackson, HR and Communications Director,

and also as an open letter

Dear Claire,

NUJ National World Pay Claim

This is an open letter from the National World NUJ group chapel to the owners of National World which is currently the subject of two potential takeover bids.

We are now on April 1, the annual date in the calendar when National World should pay its general cost of living salary increase from.

But this year, the company has declined to honour that pay review date in light of possible takeovers. Despite two requests from the group chapel to do so, National World has offered no assurances to staff that there will be a pay award this year - or that any award will be backdated to April 1.

This has left National World staff feeling disheartened and fearful of a future in which many are already struggling financially. Some union members have reported how they are having to resort to taking on secondary jobs to try to make ends meet.

The National World group chapel - made up of chapel representatives from around the company - is asking that owners of this business work with any prospective buyer to ensure staff members at National World are not left without a pay rise this year - and to reassure those staff that the increase will be backdated to April.

The company’s latest accounts show it to be a thriving business. But with further complications and potential for even longer delays posed by a second bid for the company that emerged last week, National World management should separate corporate manoeuvres from the pay talks and continue with a “business as usual” approach to the latter.

The group chapel is also strongly urging that any agreed deal include the Local Democracy Reporters (LDRs) who were excluded from the company-wide pay rise for the first time last year. This was strongly contested by union members across the company and was flagged up for being grossly unfair as it was - in essence - treating our LDR colleagues who are embedded within our editorial teams as second-class employees.

The damage to morale and loyalty to the company from all union members within National World due to that decision should not go unnoticed or be underestimated. We ask formally and publicly therefore that the situation be remedied this year, both for the good of the company itself and for its staff.

In summary, the group chapel asks that any corporate dealings in the coming months be separated from the moral duty to reward hard-working staff who are keeping the business competitive in challenging times for the industry.

Finalisation of any takeover could be months away. So today we seek an urgent rethink on the current National World stance not to enter into pay talks with the NUJ. Any takeover discussions in the coming weeks and months between National World and prospective buyers must include provision for a pay rise for staff this year.

As National World has chosen not to discuss pay nationally with the group chapel, local chapel representatives who make up the group chapel will be in touch with their appropriate managers in the coming days to make the same pleas made here.

And they will be looking forward to meaningful dialogue with management in relation to all the issues above for the benefit both of the company and employees as vital stakeholders in the business.

Yours sincerely,

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ Official for National World Group Chapel

Julia Armstrong, National World NUJ group chapel chair

Henry Widdas, National World NUJ group chapel secretary

