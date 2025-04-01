Limekiln Wind Farm, Scotland: Boralex’s First Production Site in the United Kingdom Now Operational

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce that the Limekiln Wind Farm and all its turbines are operational. Limekiln Wind Farm, located near Thurso in Caithness, is the Corporation's flagship project in Scotland and its first operational site in the United Kingdom, with an installed capacity of 106 MW.

“I am extremely proud of the Boralex team, whose expertise and dedication over the past few years have enabled us to reach this historic milestone for the company today,” said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO. “The UK is a key geography in achieving our growth and diversification objectives, and the operation of Limekiln Wind Farm enables us to strengthen our strategic position in the UK, while contributing to the global energy transition.”

“The operational phase announced today is a major step towards achieving our ambition of increasing our portfolio of ready-to-build and operational renewable energy assets in the UK, a market with high development potential, to 1 GW by 2030,” said Nicolas Wolff, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe. “It is also the result of valuable consultation work with local communities carried out by our teams, who have been present on the ground since the very first stages of the project.”

Limekiln Wind Farm consists of 24 Vestas V136-4.5MW wind turbines, measuring 150m to the tip of the blade. Apart from zero-carbon electricity, the wind farm will also deliver a full package of social, economic and environmental benefits, including biodiversity enhancements such as a native species planting scheme and a peat restoration programme, as well as a Community Benefit Fund of over £500,000 annually for the life of the project.

This project benefits from a government-backed 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) that will start in April 2028. Boralex has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft, one of the leading PPA providers in the UK, to cover the period between commissioning of the wind farm, and the beginning of the CfD.

In addition, the project offers local employment opportunities: the site's operation would support at least 8 direct jobs and around 50 indirect jobs. Lastly, the wind farm will provide sufficient electricity to meet the needs of around 100,000 British homes every year, based on the average generation mix of UK power sources.

For more information, please visit the Limekiln Wind Farm page on our website.

Boralex accelerates its development in the United Kingdom

The operation of Limekiln Wind Farm comes at a time of strong growth for Boralex in the UK. Since 2023, the Company has expanded its team from 10 to 23 renewable energy professionals and aims to recruit more than a dozen new employees by the end of the year in all departments. Two major milestones were reached in the past year, with the closing of financing and the signing of the Corporate PPA for Limekiln Wind Farm. Boralex also acquired the Sallachy (wind – up to 50 MW) and Clashindarroch Extension (wind – 145 MW and storage – 50 MW) projects. Boralex opened a new office in Ringwood, in the south of England, in January 2025, allowing it to continue its growth in this region and in Wales.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, within the meaning of securities legislation. Boralex would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results or the measure it adopts could differ materially from those indicated by or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular forward-looking statement. Unless otherwise specified by the Company, the forward-looking statements do not take into account the possible impact on its activities, transactions, non-recurring items or other exceptional items announced or occurring after the statements are made. There can be no assurance as to the materialization of the results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, Boralex management does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have development activities and production facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3.1 GW. Our pipeline of projects and growth path total over 8 GW in wind, solar and electricity storage projects. We develop those projects guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications



Boralex Inc.



438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis



Boralex Inc.



514 213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com MEDIA – UNITED KINGDOM Marlies Koutstaal

Communications Manager



Boralex United Kingdom



07876 341561

marlies.koutsaal@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d9ca4d0-9894-41e3-9bb7-e3a68e59e4b5

Limekiln Wind Farm Photo from the Limekiln Wind Farm, Scotland.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.