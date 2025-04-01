Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 7, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. To request a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Positive pivotal trial results were reported in June 2024 for OLC, and a New Drug Application (NDA) is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date of June 28, 2025. OLC is protected by a strong global patent portfolio including an issued patent on composition of matter with exclusivity until 2031, and with the potential patent term extension until 2035 after OLC approval. Unicycive’s second asset, UNI-494, is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. UNI-494 has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

