Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,264 in the last 365 days.

Ultralife Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Acquisition of Electrochem Completed and Integration Has Commenced                

NEWARK, N.Y., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:   ULBI) reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 as follows:

Fourth Quarter:

  • Sales of $43.9 million compared to $44.5 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, including a 11.7% increase in Battery & Energy Products sales and a 55.1% decrease in Communications Systems sales
  • Gross profit of $10.6 million, or 24.2% of revenue, compared to $11.4 million, or 25.6% of revenue, for the 2023 fourth quarter
  • Operating income of $1.5 million, including one-time costs and GAAP adjustments of $1.1 million directly related to the acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. (“Electrochem”) on October 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the 2023 fourth quarter
  • GAAP EPS of $0.01 compared to $0.17 for the 2023 fourth quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 compared to $4.8 million for the 2023 fourth quarter
  • Backlog and high confidence orders of $102.2 million exiting 2024 compared to $78.0 exiting the third quarter

Fiscal Year 2024:

  • Sales of $164.5 million represent a 3.7% year-over-year increase; essentially flat with 2023 when excluding Electrochem
  • Operating income of $10.0 million including one-time costs and GAAP adjustments of $1.4 million directly related to the acquisition of Electrochem on October 31, 2024, versus $9.5 million for 2023
  • GAAP EPS of $0.38 compared to $0.44 for 2023 which included approximately $0.08 for recognition of the ERC filed under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million compared to $15.7 million for 2023

“For the fourth quarter the contribution of Electrochem compensated for delays in the timing of expected larger orders for our Communications Systems segment and customer requests to push orders into 2025 for our Battery & Energy Products segment. These fulfillment delays illustrate how fluctuations in order timing can impact our financial results on a short-term basis even as demand for our products remains strong. In addition, after acquiring Electrochem on October 31st, we began implementing our integration playbook commencing the necessary groundwork to realize the benefits of our investment,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

“We entered 2025 with a healthy backlog and a schedule of new products to launch representing a broadened opportunity set in high-growth markets that position us to more fully realize the operating leverage of our business model through scale, and a strengthened sales and marketing leadership team to expedite organic growth and further leverage our global brand and resources.   We are also on track to complete the acquisition integration and realize resulting manufacturing cost efficiencies and U.S.-based vertical integration savings. As a result, we are confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and incremental cash flow enabling us to reduce debt and support strategic capital expenditures,” concluded Mr. Manna.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $43.9 million, including $6.1 million relating to our acquisition of Electrochem, compared to revenue of $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 11.7% to $39.9 million compared to $35.7 million last year reflecting the inclusion of Electrochem. Organic sales for this segment declined 5.3% as a 48.1% increase in government/defenses sales and a 1.6% increase in oil & gas market sales were offset by a 47.2% decrease in medical battery sales and a 4.4% decline in other industrial market sales.   Communications Systems sales decreased by 55.1% to $4.0 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments in the prior year of vehicle-amplifier adaptors to a global defense contractor for the U.S. Army and of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor. Our total backlog and high confidence orders exiting the fourth quarter was $102.2 million compared to $78.0 million reported for the third quarter.

Gross profit was $10.6 million, or 24.2% of revenue, compared to $11.4 million, or 25.6% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 23.4%, compared to 25.2% last year, primarily due to product mix and lower factory cost absorption. Communications Systems gross margin was 31.9% compared to 27.2% last year, primarily due to product mix and price realization despite lower factory volume.

Operating expenses were $9.1 million, compared to $7.8 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, reflecting $1.8 million for the inclusion of Electrochem and the one-time costs associated with the acquisition. Operating expenses were 20.8% of revenue compared to 17.4% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $1.5 million compared to $3.6 million last year. Driven by the 55.1% decline in Communications Systems sales and one-time acquisition costs, operating margin decreased to 3.4% compared to 8.2% last year.

Net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $2.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EPS was also $0.01 on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.18 for the 2023 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense and one-time acquisition costs and non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or 8.9% of sales, compared to $4.8 million, or 10.7% of sales, for the year-earlier period.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its fourth quarter earnings conference call on today at 8:30 AM ET.

To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we require participants dialing in by phone to pre-register using this link prior to the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1a1f31c093654241b376ab0dfc2c088b. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of our new products on a global basis, and disruptions or delays in our supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, global conflicts, weather or other factors not under our control. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.


ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
ASSETS
         
                                                                 December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		 
Current Assets:        
Cash $ 6,854     $ 10,278    
Trade Accounts Receivable, Net   29,370       31,761    
Inventories, Net   51,363       42,215    
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   9,573       5,949    
Total Current Assets   97,160       90,203    
         
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net   40,485       21,117    
Goodwill   45,006                 37,571    
Other Intangible Assets, Net   24,557       15,107    
Deferred Income Taxes, Net   8,413       10,567    
Other Non-Current Assets   4,830       3,711    
Total Assets $ 220,451     $ 178,276    
           

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:      
Accounts Payable $ 14,160     $ 11,336    
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt   2,750       2,000    
Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits   2,911       3,115    
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities   9,470       7,279    
Total Current Liabilities   29,291       23,730    
Long-Term Debt, Net   51,502       23,624    
Deferred Income Taxes   1,443       1,714    
Other Non-Current Liabilities   4,028       3,781    
Total Liabilities   86,264       52,849    
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common Stock   2,107       2,078    
Capital in Excess of Par Value   191,828       189,160    
Accumulated Deficit   (34,442 )     (40,754 )  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (4,006 )     (3,660 )  
Treasury Stock   (21,492 )     (21,492 )  
Total Ultralife Corporation Equity   133,995       125,332    
Non-Controlling Interest   192       95    
Total Shareholders’ Equity   134,187       125,427    
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 220,451     $ 178,276    
 

                                                                        

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three-Month Period Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
   2024    2023     2024    2023 
Revenues:              
Battery & Energy Products $ 39,880   $ 35,703     $ 144,081   $ 129,953  
Communications Systems   3,972     8,845       20,375     28,691  
Total Revenues   43,852     44,548       164,456     158,644  
               
Cost of Products Sold:              
Battery & Energy Products   30,549     26,711       107,764
     99,178  
Communications Systems   2,704     6,435       14,378     20,266  
Total Cost of Products Sold   33,253     33,146       122,142     119,444  
               
Gross Profit   10,599     11,402       42,314     39,200  
               
Operating Expenses:              
Research and Development   2,415     1,852       8,268     7,531  
Selling, General and Administrative   6,710
     5,901       24,081     22,194  
Total Operating Expenses   9,125     7,753       32,349     29,725  
               
Operating Income   1,474     3,649       9,965     9,475  
               
Other Expense   979     536       1,664     358  
Income Before Income Taxes   495     3,113       8,301     9,117  
               
Income Tax Provision   262     263       1,892     1,951  
               
Net Income   233     2,850       6,409     7,166  
               
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest   39     (23 )     97     (31 )
               
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $
 194
   $ 2,873     $ 6,312   $ 7,197  
               
               
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife
Common Shareholders – Basic 		$ .01   $ .18     $ .38   $ .44  
               
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife
Common Shareholders – Diluted 		$ .01   $ .17     $ .38   $ .44  
               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic   16,629     16,338       16,555     16,214  
               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted   16,762     16,479       16,767     16,226  
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three-Month Period Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
               
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 194   $ 2,873   $ 6,312   $ 7,197
Adjustments:              
Interest Expense, Net   829     566     1,940     2,016
Income Tax Provision   262     263     1,892     1,951
Depreciation Expense   831     740     3,125     3,022
Amortization Expense   348     226     1,032     889
Stock-Based Compensation Expense   208     104     698     528
Cyber-Insurance Policy Deductible   -     -     -     100
Non-Recurring Acquisition Costs   1,111     -     1,361     -
Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment   120     -     120     -
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,903   $ 4,772   $ 16,480   $ 15,703
 

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three-Month Period Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Amount     Per
Basic Share		     Per
Diluted Share		   Amount     Per
Basic Share		     Per
Diluted Share
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 194     $  .01   $    .01   $ 2,873   $    .18   $     .17
Deferred Tax Provision (Benefit)   (63 )     -     -     56     -     .01
Adjusted Net Income $ 131     $ .01   $   .01   $ 2,929   $    .18   $      .18
                               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding       16,629     16,762         16,338     16,479
                               


  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Amount     Per
Basic Share		     Per
Diluted Share		   Amount     Per
Basic Share		     Per
Diluted Share
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 6,312   $ .38   $ .38   $ 7,197   $ .44   $ .44
Deferred Tax Provision   1,232     .08     .07     1,301     .08     .08
Adjusted Net Income $ 7,544   $ .46   $ .45   $ 8,498   $ .52   $ .52
                               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding       16,555     16,767         16,214     16,226
                               


Company Contact:     Investor Relations Contact:
Ultralife Corporation    Alliance Advisors IR
Philip A. Fain     Jody Burfening/Alex Villalta
(315) 210-6110    (212) 838-3777
pfain@ulbi.com      avillalta@allianceadvisors.com 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ultralife Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more