Celiac Canada Calls on Federal Politicians to Implement Tax Reform for Gluten-Free Affordability

Gluten-Free Food Prices are No Joke!

Mississauga, ON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, ON. March 26, 2025 – Celiac Canada is urging federal politicians to support a crucial tax policy change that will make life more affordable for the estimated 400,000 Canadians living with celiac disease. The organization is calling for improved tax measures that would help offset the rising cost of gluten-free foods, which are often two to four times more expensive than their regular counterparts.

A recent survey conducted by Celiac Canada highlights the urgent need for this change. According to the State of Celiac Disease in Canada survey (n=7500), 52% of respondents said that the cost of the gluten-free diet limits the food they can purchase.

"Living with celiac disease isn’t a choice — yet those affected are forced to pay significantly more just to stay healthy," said Melissa Secord, Executive Director of Celiac Canada. "We are calling on all people affected by celiac disease to join us in a letter campaign to all federal party leaders to commit to a fairer tax policy that will reduce the financial burden on Canadians with celiac disease and their families."

The Need for Tax Reform

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder that requires strict adherence to a gluten-free diet for life. Unlike dietary preferences, gluten-free food is a medical necessity for those diagnosed with the disease. However, high prices for gluten-free staples like bread, pasta, and flour create financial strain for thousands of Canadian families.

Currently, Canadians with celiac disease can claim the Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC) for the incremental cost of gluten-free food. However, this process is complex, time-consuming, and fails to provide meaningful financial relief for most individuals.

To address this, Celiac Canada is advocating for a flat-rate refundable tax credit of $1,000 for adults and $600 per child with celiac disease. This simplified approach would provide meaningful financial relief while eliminating the administrative burden of tracking individual gluten-free expenses.

In addition to tax reform, Celiac Canada warns that rising global food costs, potential tariffs on U.S. food products and ingredients, and supply chain strain are further driving up prices and availability for essential gluten-free items. Without action, the financial pressure on those with celiac disease will continue to grow.

Celiac Canada is advocating for a simplified and improved tax policy that will:

Provide direct tax relief for individuals with celiac disease. Reduce the administrative burden required to track gluten-free expenses. Ensure equitable access to safe and essential gluten-free products.



A Call to Action

Celiac Canada is urging federal political leaders to recognize the urgent need for this change and commit to implementing a fairer tax policy as part of their affordability strategy. The organization is calling on supporters across Canada to contact their local candidates and voice their support for this crucial initiative.

"Making gluten-free food more affordable is a matter of fairness, health, and equity," added Secord. "We need our politicians to understand that for those living with celiac disease, this is not a lifestyle choice — it’s a matter of survival."

For more information about Celiac Canada's advocacy efforts or to support this campaign, visit www.celiac.ca.

-30-

About Celiac Canada



Celiac Canada is a national charity dedicated to find, treat and cure celiac disease through advocacy, education, and support programs. Our mission is to empower Canadians with celiac disease to live safe, healthy, and full lives, while advancing research and ensuring access to safe gluten-free options. Learn more at www.celiac.ca.

Julie Greene Celiac Canada 7097462705 julie.greene@celiac.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.