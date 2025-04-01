BiomX Announces Compliance with NYSE Guidelines on Audit Opinion Disclosure

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced that, as previously disclosed in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2025, the audit opinion contained a going concern qualification from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement is being made solely to comply with the NYSE American Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which require separate disclosure of receipt of an audit opinion that contains a going concern qualification. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's 2024 audited financial statements or to its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K.

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit https://www.biomx.com/, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

