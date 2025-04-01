Extension of the registration period for the 43rd Macao Young Musicians Competition

MACAU, April 1 - Due to technical problems occurred in the registration system, the registration for the 43rd Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), which was originally scheduled to close at 4pm on 2 April, was extended to 4pm on 3 April.

IC will provide on-site inquiry and assistance service for “Online Registration and Payment” at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, from 10am to 5pm on 1 and 2 April, and from 10am to 4pm (including lunch hours) on 3 April. Individuals in need of assistance can bring the required documents and register in person.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.