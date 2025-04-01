Omi beef specialist trading company opens second steak specialty store "STEAK SUDAKU" in Singapore and starts recruiting franchisees

SINGAPORE, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Omi Beef Trading Company, a trading company specializing in Omi beef, exports Omi beef from Shiga prefecture to Singapore through its own business and will further spread the Omi beef brand through a wholly owned subsidiary.

OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Omi Beef Trading Co., Ltd. (Head office: Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture / CEO: Takaoki Nishino), will open a directly managed store, "STEAK SUDAKU" (302 Beach Rd) on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The new brand, "STEAK SUDAKU," will be a fast-casual restaurant with Omi beef steaks as its main product, and will offer quick delivery and service. The new brand name, "喜达聚" has the following meaning, and is a coined word using Chinese simplified characters that is similar in sound and meaning to the Japanese word "Sudaku (gather)."

-喜: joy, enjoy

-达: achieve

-聚: gather

The meaning behind "喜达聚" is: A place to gather and have fun.

[Store details]

Store name: Steak Sudaku Beach Rd

Address: 302 Beach Rd, #01-09 Concourse Skyline S199600

Opening hours: 11:00-15:00 (last orders 14:30) 17:00-21:00 (last orders 20:30)

Opening date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steak_sudaku_beachrd/?hl=ja

[Company information]

Company name: OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.

Head office: 20 COLLYER QUAY #12-06, 049-319 20 COLLYER QUAY SINGAPORE

Business: Import business, restaurant business, franchise business

Contact number : +65 9015 2961 Email Address : steak.sudaku.killineyrd107@gmail.com

