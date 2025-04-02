Bridgeport Magnetics Introduces Innovative Laminax™ Series for Efficiency

Power Back Boat Transformers Centre Potting Toroidal Power Transformer

Bridgeport Magnetics has long been recognized for developing high-efficiency solutions in the transformer industry.

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridgeport Magnetics Group Inc. has announced the launch of the Laminax™ Series, a new line of RFI/EMI shielding tapes and flat winding conductors designed to improve efficiency in transformer and electronics applications. Developed through a proprietary laminating process, these innovative materials offer enhanced performance, durability, and environmental compliance.The Laminax™ family features metal foils and strips enclosed within insulating films, making them suitable for electrostatic shielding, grounding, and conductor applications. By eliminating the need for adhesives, the series delivers higher dielectric strength, improved conductivity, and simplified termination processes.Advancing Performance in Transformer and Electronics ApplicationsThe Laminax™ Series is engineered to support a wide range of transformer, power supply, and electronic shielding applications. By replacing traditional interleaved winding methods, Laminax™ provides a more streamlined approach to electromagnetic shielding and conductivity. The materials are available in multiple configurations to meet industry-specific requirements.Bridgeport Magnetics has long been recognized for developing high-efficiency solutions in the transformer industry. With the introduction of Laminax™, the company continues its commitment to delivering cost-effective and high-performance materials for modern electrical applications.Innovative Lamination Process for Improved EfficiencyA key differentiator of the Laminax™ Series is its proprietary adhesive-free bonding technique. Unlike conventional pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes, which can degrade over time, Laminax™ materials are securely bonded using heat and pressure. This process results in:• A thinner, more efficient laminate that maintains high dielectric strength.• A cleaner manufacturing process, free from adhesive residue that can accumulate on cutting and taping equipment.• Direct soldering capabilities, eliminating the need to remove insulation before making electrical connections.These advantages make Laminax™ an ideal solution for transformer manufacturers, electronics designers, and industries requiring electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding.Environmental Compliance and Sustainable DesignBridgeport Magnetics ensures that Laminax™ products meet global environmental standards. The series is RoHS compliant and halogen-free, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. By eliminating adhesives and harmful chemicals, the company reinforces its commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.Laminax™ Product Series: Tailored Solutions for Various ApplicationsThe Laminax™ Series includes multiple configurations designed to optimize shielding and conductor performance:Laminax B-Series: Enhanced Winding EfficiencyThe B-Series replaces interleaved winding by bonding an insulating film to one side of the foil, creating an overlapping edge design for improved insulation.Laminax BM-Series: Multi-Conductor FlexibilityThe BM-Series features two or more parallel foil or strip conductors bonded onto a backing film, providing greater flexibility for applications requiring multiple conductors.Laminax C-Series: Partially Enclosed Foil for Shielding ApplicationsThis series partially encloses metal foil within an insulating film, offering enhanced shielding for toroidal transformers and winding conductors in foil coils.Laminax EB-Series: Cost-Effective Alternative to Interleaved WindingThe EB-Series provides a cost-efficient solution with five distinct bonding configurations to meet performance and budget requirements.Laminax EC-Series: Customizable Shielding OptionsThe EC-Series is similar to the EB-Series, offering five different bonding variations tailored for specific transformer and electronic applications.Laminax J-Series: Removable Jacket for Versatile ApplicationsThe J-Series utilizes a film-folding technique, securing the foil with a bonding strip that does not adhere to the metal. This removable jacket design allows for easy adjustments when needed.Impact on the Electrical and Transformer IndustryThe introduction of the Laminax™ Series represents a significant advancement for the electrical and transformer industries. By combining high-performance materials with a proprietary lamination process, Bridgeport Magnetics provides a modern alternative to traditional winding and shielding solutions.With growing demands for efficiency, reliability, and environmental compliance, Laminax™ positions itself as a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking advanced material solutions.About Bridgeport Magnetics Group Inc.Bridgeport Magnetics Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of transformer components, magnetic shielding materials, and energy-efficient solutions. The company specializes in high-performance lamination technologies that enhance electrical applications across multiple industries. Through continuous innovation, Bridgeport Magnetics remains committed to delivering advanced solutions that improve efficiency, sustainability, and performance.Contact Information:Bridgeport Magnetics Group Inc.Address: 6 Waterview Drive, Shelton, CT 06484Call Us: tel:+(203) 954-0050,Call Us: (800) 836-5920Fax Us: (203) 954-0051Email: sales@bridgeportmagnetics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.