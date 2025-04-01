Li Auto Inc. March 2025 Delivery Update

BEIJING, China, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 36,674 vehicles in March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.5%. This brought the Company’s first-quarter deliveries to 92,864, an increase of 15.5% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,226,736.

Li Auto has remained the sales champion among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market for twelve consecutive months. As a key contributor to the Company’s rapid path to profitability and its breakthrough in surpassing the RMB100 billion revenue mark, the Li L series is on track to soon achieve a new milestone with the delivery of its 1,000,000th vehicle. The new Li MEGA Ultra, featuring upgraded autonomous driving configurations, is already open for reservations. Further exciting updates to the Li MEGA model are expected to be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025. In March, Li Auto became the world’s first automaker to commit to open-sourcing its proprietary OS for smart vehicles, Li Halo OS. Additionally, the Company expects its next-generation proprietary autonomous driving architecture, MindVLA, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving technologies, extending their benefits to a wider range of users.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities. The Company also had 2,045 super charging stations in operation equipped with 11,038 charging stalls in China.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

