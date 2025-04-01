InterDigital to demonstrate “HDR Without Limits” alongside partners at NAB 2025

InterDigital contributions to HDR technologies enhance live sports, entertainment, and broadcast innovation

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it will be showcasing high-dynamic range (HDR) video streaming technologies at NAB 2025, taking place in Las Vegas from April 5 – 9. As a critical enabler of advanced video technologies, InterDigital will showcase innovation driving “HDR Without Limits” alongside partners at the ATSC NextGen TV, Ultra HD Forum, and Advanced HDR by Technicolor booths.

HDR technology delivers video content with improved contrast, brightness, and color range, which has accelerated its adoption in both production and distribution. InterDigital’s HDR innovation technologies enable the creation of premium HDR and standard dynamic range (SDR) content in a single production workflow, allowing broadcasters and streaming providers to meet consumers’ growing demands for high-quality HDR content. InterDigital and Philips collaborate under the Advanced HDR by Technicolor brand to develop production, distribution, and display solutions that deliver premium live sport viewing experiences with more vibrant colors, detail, and contrast for broadcast and streaming distribution workflows.

“The power of HDR technology has been adopted across major markets, enabling broadcasters to test and refine HDR solutions for large-scale broadcasting and streaming. We’re excited to showcase the benefits of “HDR Without Limits” at NAB this year,” said Valérie Allié, Senior Director of Media Services at InterDigital. “InterDigital’s video heritage and contributions to Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions underpins superior quality video and helps broadcasters deliver exceptional content without distribution constraints.”

As part of the Advanced HDR by Technicolor demonstrations at NAB, InterDigital will display a solution for single-master, dynamic, and tunable HDR workflows that allow creative control for the best viewer experience and highlight how broadcasters and content creators can and have embraced these dynamic workflows for premium HDR content, while ensuring interoperability across production and distribution systems.

At NAB, visitors can experience “HDR Without Limits” at several partner booths, including:

ATSC’s NextGen TV – At West Hall Booth #W3056, experience how Advanced HDR by Technicolor is driving the next wave of live sports and entertainment content through ATSC3.0/NextGen TV networks.

– At West Hall Booth #W3056, experience how Advanced HDR by Technicolor is driving the next wave of live sports and entertainment content through ATSC3.0/NextGen TV networks. Ultra HD Forum – At West Hall Booth #W4051, experience the dynamic content conversion capabilities of “HDR Without Limits” through the “Enhancing Available Content with UltraHD Technologies” demonstration.

– At West Hall Booth #W4051, experience the dynamic content conversion capabilities of “HDR Without Limits” through the “Enhancing Available Content with UltraHD Technologies” demonstration. Advanced HDR by Technicolor (Invitation Only) – At West Hall private meeting room #W2675, schedule in-depth discussions, exclusive demos, and strategic planning sessions.



To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor, visit: https://www.advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com/

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.comroy

+1 (202) 349-1714

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.