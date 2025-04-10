Dual Honours Mark Mitrade’s Rise as Trusted CFD Broker in EU Market

Mitrade CFD Broker Advances Toward Being the Best Trading Platform in Europe with Dual Award Wins Mitrade is an award-winning, globally trusted CFD trading platform.

As retail investors diversify across Europe, Mitrade’s accolades mark a broader pivot to platforms focused on adaptability, transparency, and education.

To earn trust in Europe’s diverse trading landscape, platforms must meet investors where they are—delivering trust, education, and tools built for today’s fast-moving markets.” — Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As European CFD traders seek reliability, speed, and adaptability, Mitrade EU Ltd. , a CFD broker licensed by CySEC, has been recognized for exceeding these demands. Named "Most Reliable Broker Europe 2025" by World Business Outlook and "Best Digital CX Broker Global 2025" by International Business Magazine, the trading platform provides a seamless, and trader-first experience, agilely adapting to traders' evolving needs.The CFD trading market remains resilient, with Germany at the forefront and strong communities in the Netherlands and Poland. Retail trading is also surging, reflecting a growing appetite for diversity. Wiener Börse reported Austria’s investor base grew by 200,000 in 2024, reaching 2.1 million, while GPW states that Poland hit a record 1.798 million brokerage accounts in 2024.Amid growing demand for platforms with rapid execution and competitive spreads, Mitrade provides a comprehensive ecosystem with multi-device accessibility, advanced risk mitigation tools, market intelligence, educational content, and multilingual support—features increasingly relevant to today's European trading community."Whether a day trader or swing trader, European retail investors are diversifying beyond traditional asset classes," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "In this competitive neo-broker era, we differentiate by advocating for inclusive trading. Our CFD trading platform empowers investors with diverse portfolios, expertise levels, and strategies, offering reliability and tailored support to navigate markets."In response to 2025's volatile economic climate, Mitrade has strategically expanded its CFDs offerings while enhancing educational initiatives to promote responsible trading. Its latest accolades represent significant momentum toward becoming the best trading platform Europe trusts.About MitradeMitrade EU is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, and FSC. The brand democratises global market access, connecting 5M+ traders to CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.Powered by AI-driven technology, Mitrade offers microsecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to investors.CFDs are complex instruments and entail a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74% and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.