Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform Deployed Across T-Mobile Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, collaborated with T-Mobile in late 2023 to rapidly deploy hybrid zero trust throughout its operations. In just three months, T-Mobile implemented the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ AI-powered cloud security platform, which is designed to secure access to applications and the internet, regardless of user location or device. Now, one year later, the roll-out has further secured the Un-carrier’s infrastructure against potential cyber threats and over that time, T-Mobile is retiring its traditional VPNs. By reducing the need for traditional VPNs and providing secure and direct access to applications, T-Mobile’s employees and other team members can access needed resources efficiently and effectively, whether they are in the office, at home or on the go.

“As T-Mobile is continually focused on making enhancements to our cybersecurity approach to stay ahead of bad actors, working with Zscaler to roll out these tools is another positive step forward in that mission,” said Jeff Simon, senior vice president and chief security officer, T-Mobile. “Zscaler’s tools help us ensure that only verified and authorized users and devices can securely access the systems they need to do their job — and nothing more. This is critical to significantly reducing the risk of cyber threats.”

Modernizing Security with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform is designed to secure access to applications and the internet, regardless of user location or device. T-Mobile’s deployment includes:

Secure internet access with Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™) to eliminate the need for backhauling, delivering full TLS/SSL traffic inspection and zero-trust access for internet and SaaS applications.

to eliminate the need for backhauling, delivering full TLS/SSL traffic inspection and zero-trust access for internet and SaaS applications. Secure private access with Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) to replace traditional VPNs and provide direct access to applications from any location.

to replace traditional VPNs and provide direct access to applications from any location. Advanced threat detection with Zscaler Deception technology to detect and neutralize threats by using decoys and false user paths to lure bad actors away from resources.

technology to detect and neutralize threats by using decoys and false user paths to lure bad actors away from resources. Optimized User Experience with Zscaler Digital Experience™ (ZDX™) that detects and resolves issues with application connectivity and performance issues that could impact productivity.

“The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud native cybersecurity platform built on the concept of zero trust. Following the principle of least-privileged access, the platform establishes trust based on user identity and context — including location, device, application and content — and creates secure, direct user-to-app, app-to-app and machine-to-machine connections,” said Mike Rich, chief revenue officer and president of global sales at Zscaler. “We’re proud that Zscaler reduced T-Mobile’s use of legacy firewalls and VPNs to enhance secure and efficient access to applications and information.”

Watch a video from Zscaler and T-Mobile here . For more on the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, visit zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

