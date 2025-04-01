Sidero Labs Named a Fast Mover in Multiple 2025 GigaOm Radar Reports for Kubernetes Innovation

The in-depth analyst research highlights Sidero’s Omni platform for simplifying secure enterprise Kubernetes deployments and management across cloud, bare metal, and edge environments

GOLETA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidero Labs , delivering solutions that reduce friction in managing Kubernetes and containerized applications, today announced it has been named a Fast Mover and Challenger in two significant industry reports: the 2025 GigaOm Radar for Managed Kubernetes and the 2025 GigaOm Radar on Kubernetes for Edge Computing . The reports provide forward-looking analysis to help enterprises evaluate solutions for deploying and scaling Kubernetes across different infrastructures. Sidero’s integrated platform, Omni , excels by connecting customers’ Kubernetes clusters at the edge, on bare metal, and in hybrid cloud environments with simple and centralized management.

“The GigaOm Radar recognitions validate our approach to solving real-world challenges organizations face when managing Kubernetes at scale,” said Steve Francis, CEO, Sidero Labs. “As businesses deploy more compute capacity across data centers, cloud environments, and closer to data sources at the edge, they need solutions that eliminate complexity while ensuring security, compliance, and operational control. We’re focused on delivering that unified, seamless experience without compromising enterprise requirements. It’s why some of the largest businesses in the world trust Omni with their mission-critical applications.”

Sidero’s Omni platform delivers SaaS-simple Kubernetes deployment and management. Teams can create multi-node clusters or deploy single-node edge clusters with just a few clicks. Key capabilities of Omni evaluated in the reports include:

Single-pane management for bare metal, virtual machine, and cloud infrastructure;

for bare metal, virtual machine, and cloud infrastructure; Built-in security through Talos Linux that is purpose-built for Kubernetes workloads with a minimal attack surface;

through that is purpose-built for Kubernetes workloads with a minimal attack surface; Highly available Kubernetes API endpoints for reliable cluster operations;

for reliable cluster operations; Advanced connectivity including native dual-stack IPv4/IPv6 networking, Multus CNI support, and integrated WireGuard encryption for secure edge deployments;

including native dual-stack IPv4/IPv6 networking, Multus CNI support, and integrated WireGuard encryption for secure edge deployments; Remote management that scales across thousands of clusters with centralized, API-driven control, ensuring secure oversight in restricted or firewalled locations;

that scales across thousands of clusters with centralized, API-driven control, ensuring secure oversight in restricted or firewalled locations; Workload acceleration with support for multiple GPU drivers, DPUs, SR-IOV, and DPDK network accelerators, making it especially powerful for performance-intensive edge workloads;

with support for multiple GPU drivers, DPUs, SR-IOV, and DPDK network accelerators, making it especially powerful for performance-intensive edge workloads; Comprehensive support for air-gapped and data-sovereign environments.



Speaking about GigaOm’s inclusion of Omni as a solution for Kubernetes in edge environments, Sidero Labs CTO Andrew Rynhard said, “The transition to the edge isn’t just about moving workloads around, it’s about fundamentally rethinking operational models. Our recognition in the GigaOm Radar reflects our focus on solving the automation gap that exists between centralized IT and distributed edge infrastructure. By applying immutable OS principles and API-first management, Omni is helping teams achieve the same level of DevOps maturity at the edge that they’ve come to expect in their cloud environments, while also addressing the constraints of edge computing.”

Sidero continues to gain traction with enterprises, with its solutions now managing tens of thousands of clusters globally across retail, manufacturing, telecom, and other industries. Read the full reports here : Managed Kubernetes and Kubernetes for Edge Computing .

About Sidero Labs

Founded in 2019, Sidero Labs, Inc., the creator of Talos Linux and Omni, focuses on bringing simplicity and security to bare-metal and edge Kubernetes. By delivering scalable API-driven management for Kubernetes clusters in any environment, Talos Linux and Omni are making on-prem infrastructures secure by default, easier to use, and more reliable to operate. Talos Linux is a minimal, immutable, and API-managed operating system designed specifically for running Kubernetes. Omni is a SaaS platform that enables enterprise Kubernetes management across bare metal, data centers, cloud, and edge environments. Together, these tools are trusted by hundreds of companies and help manage tens of thousands of clusters worldwide. Learn more at siderolabs.com .

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.