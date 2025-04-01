District Leader Candidate Todd J. Stein’s Vision for Lenox Hill: Resilience, Reform, and Representation

Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and District Leader candidate Todd J. Stein Stein introduces Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer Guests Maria Konner and Adam Vazquez at Felicia Stein's 91st Celebration Activist Felicia Stein with son Todd J. Stein, Candidate for District Leader Virginia Maloney Candidate for Council District 4 with Todd J. Stein District Leader Candidate

Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer and NYC Leaders Celebrate Felicia Stein’s 91st Birthday Amid District Leader Campaign

Sexual orientation and gender identity were heavily stigmatized. Therapy helped me navigate those questions and better understand my own gender identity.” — Todd J. Stein, Candidate for District Leader

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a night filled with music, advocacy, and political momentum, over 100 guests gathered at The Townhouse, the iconic Upper East Side piano bar, to celebrate the 91st birthday of longtime community advocate Felicia Stein. The event drew an influential crowd, including former NYC Comptroller and Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer; former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; City Council candidate Virginia Maloney, Rachel Storch and Lukas Florczak, all vying to succeed Council Member Keith Powers in Manhattan’s District 4. Other notable attendees included District 1 Council candidate Eric Yu, Community Board 8 Chair Valerie Mason, and Monica Atiya of Upper East Side for Change.The evening featured a special performance by singer-songwriter and activist Maria Konner, who led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of Happy Birthday. A friend of New York native Todd J. Stein , Konner, whose upcoming album is set for release, was personally invited by the District Leader candidate, adding a meaningful touch to the celebration. Beyond the birthday wishes and celebratory drinks, the night highlighted Stein’s unwavering commitment to representation, LGBTQ+ rights, and political reform.Felicia Stein, a stroke and two-time cancer survivor and former production model, has been a force for change in Lenox Hill for decades. She played a key role in redesigning St. Catherine’s Park in the 1970s, fundraising for City of Hope, and championing public schools like PS183, where she served as head of the PTA. “I am so proud of my son,” she said at the event. “He’s following in my footsteps, working to uplift others in the neighborhood.”Todd, who has campaigned for Guardianship Reform and Aging in Place, also opened up about how his personal experiences, both as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and as the son of a psychiatric patient, shaped his advocacy. “Coming out during the AIDS epidemic was a difficult and confusing time,” Stein shared. “Sexual orientation and gender identity were heavily stigmatized. Therapy helped me navigate those questions and better understand my own gender identity.”His father, Marvin Stein, faced significant struggles as a patient at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in the 1950s, a time when mental health care was more about “containment than treatment.” “The stigma was crushing,” Stein recalled. “Like so many others of his time, my father was a product of a system that didn’t fully see him. It left a lasting imprint, not only on my father but on our entire family.”Stein’s journey in politics has been met with both passion and resistance. In 2023, his campaign for District Leader was derailed when he was removed from the ballot over a missing "(M)" gender marker, a requirement under a 2022 amendment signed by Governor Kathy Hochul to ensure gender parity in party positions. Ironically, the rule, intended to promote inclusion, was used to exclude him from running. “It was meant to open the door for more representation, especially for non-binary candidates, in the spirit of Eleanor Roosevelt’s goal for women to have an equal voice in party positions,” said Stein. “Instead, it became a tool to exclude me.”The case made its way through New York State Supreme Court and the Appellate Division, gaining coverage in The New York Post and Patch . Now, Stein is pushing for reform, calling on the Board of Elections to include a clear gender marker checkbox and explicit instructions in petition paperwork to prevent other candidates from being disqualified due to procedural ambiguity. “The amendment was about inclusion, but in my case, it was weaponized,” he said. “I don’t look back, I look forward. I just hope no one else has to experience what I did.”Despite last year’s setback, Stein collected approximately 1,600 signatures this year, in hopes of securing his place on the ballot for the June primary. His mission remains clear: fighting for the most vulnerable, ensuring voting access for all, and strengthening community engagement. Recently, Stein’s volunteers were seen all over the neighborhood and Stein himself met many of the constituents. “It’s the best part of the process, meeting those you would represent”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.