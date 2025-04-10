Mitrade’s Forex Award Underscores Rising Demand for Education-Driven Trading Platforms in Australia

Mitrade awarded Best Forex Broker Australia 2025 Mitrade is an award-winning, globally trusted CFD trading platform.

Australia’s forex market sees traders seeking secure, high-performance platforms—Mitrade’s recognition reflects a growing demand for smarter, safer trading.

Recognition isn't just an award — it’s proof we’re shaping a sharper, more informed trading future where traders own their decisions with confidence.” — Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade AU entity

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a forex market where Finance Magnates reports monthly volumes now hitting US$26.8 trillion globally, Mitrade has clinched the "Best Forex Broker Australia 2025" award from International Business Magazine amid the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's (ASIC) stricter OTC derivative reporting rules. This marks the 43rd accolade for Mitrade Group and reflects how Australian traders increasingly seek platforms with proven reliability for trading forex in a regulated environment.The Australian retail forex and CFD trading market demonstrates resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties. Finance Magnates Q4 2024 Intelligence Report shows growing traffic to Australian forex brokers, with traders selecting the best trading platform Australia options based on execution speed, spreads and regulatory compliance—areas where Mitrade has distinguished itself as a leading CFD broker."The Australian market is unique — many traders are beginners. They trade alongside sophisticated players who rely on institutional-grade tools," said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade AU entity. "Rather than the platform being a barrier, the future of forex depends on online brokers that empower traders, bridging the knowledge gap while also maintaining depth for experienced investors. At Mitrade, we focus on responsible trading education, ensuring that platforms evolve with traders' growing expertise. We strive to be the best Australian trading platform, setting new standards in CFD trading worldwide."The Forex Trading Statistics 2025 report shows that 55% of forex traders prefer mobile apps, while 45% use desktops. Mitrade’s past recognition as “Best Forex Trading App Australia” among others, aligns with this shift and CFD traders’ demand for high-performance, compliant platforms. As technology and regulation continue to shape the industry, the broker continues advancing toward becoming one of the best brokers Australia prefers.About MitradeMitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 5M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus' CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), and Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.Powered by AI, Mitrade provides CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. With microsecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility, it is redefining the future of fintech for every type of trader.Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

