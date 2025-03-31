BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. BigBear investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

On March 18, 2025, BigBear disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that certain financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to issues related to the accounting treatment of its convertible notes due in 2026.

Following this news, BigBear’s stock price dropped $0.52 per share, or 14.9%, closing at $2.97 on March 18, 2025.

