Vital Battery Metals Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), announces that Adrian Lamoureux, effective March 31, 2025, has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company. Mandeep Parmar, who currently serves as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on an interim basis and will assume all related duties. Mr. Parmar has served the Company in his position as Director since inception and will focus on driving value by advancing the Company’s flagship assets.

The Company continues to be committed to managing the risk(s) of operating in the current capital market environment while demonstrating the resiliency of its Board and management team to make difficult decisions to protect and manage the best interest of shareholders. The Board will regularly review its management structure and make adjustments as necessary in the future. The Company will provide an update when a permanent Chief Executive Officer has been appointed.

Mr. Parmar has over a decade of public markets experience, with a focus on finance and capital raising, investor relations, and corporate development. He has assisted numerous public companies listed both in Canada and in the international markets, boasting a strong understanding of corporate structure and formation, financing and business development. Mr. Parmar has worked with many small-cap companies to assist in fundraising, structuring and the implementation of asset development programs to generate and build value. His experience spans different sectors such as mining, oil and gas, technology and healthcare sectors. Mr. Parmar also currently serves as a director of Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Mandeep Parmar, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On behalf of the Vital team, I sincerely thank Mr. Lamoureux for his dedication and contributions during his tenure as CEO. We appreciate his leadership and wish him success in his future endeavors. As I step into the role of interim CEO, I am eager to position the Company for long term growth.”

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mandeep Parmar

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future changes to the Company’s management structure. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.