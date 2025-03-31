Saskatchewan Contributes $100,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Scholars Program

CANADA, March 31 - Released on March 31, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing in the next generation of global leaders by contributing $100,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Scholars program. This funding will support educational exchange opportunities and real-world experiences for students.

"Our government is proud to invest in initiatives that support a strong and collaborative global community and enhance opportunities for our students," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This program provides valuable research-based global education and leadership experiences that will benefit Saskatchewan students, post-secondary institutions and communities."

The Queen Elizabeth Scholars program is led by the Rideau Hall Foundation in collaboration with Universities Canada. It provides funding for students to participate in educational exchange programs, offering them the opportunity to gain invaluable experiences that will help shape their futures as global leaders.

Approximately 227 students from the University of Regina and University of Saskatchewan have benefited from the program since its inception in 2012.

"We are honoured to have the Province of Saskatchewan invest in the Queen Elizabeth Scholars program," Rideau Hall Foundation President and CEO Teresa Marques said. "This investment means more students from the province's colleges and universities will benefit from global learning experiences, while attracting talent from abroad into Saskatchewan as well - all of which positions the province for success in the global economy."

For more information on the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship, including how to apply, visit: https://queenelizabethscholars.ca/.

