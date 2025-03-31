The Human Bean Leads the Industry with Strategic Innovation and Customer-Driven Growth

Medford, OR, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry driven by trends, The Human Bean continues to set them. As a pioneer in specialty beverages, the brand is redefining customer engagement through data-driven seasonal innovations and category expansion.

Since its nationwide launch in January 2024, Bright® Energy has exemplified The Human Bean’s ability to develop products that resonate with customers while driving measurable business impact. Over 2 million Bright Energy drinks have been sold, contributing to a 14.22% year-over-year increase in the energy product mix. This momentum showcases the brand’s expertise in understanding market demand and delivering products that foster loyalty and sales growth.

Bright Energy stays true to The Human Bean’s roots by using clean caffeine sourced from green coffee beans, ensuring a natural and balanced source of energy. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, Bright Energy aligns with the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients and thoughtful innovation while offering a refreshing alternative for customers seeking cleaner energy drinks.

“We approach innovation as both an art and a discipline,” says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. “By listening to our customers, studying the market, and encouraging creativity across our teams, we’re able to deliver products that truly connect and perform.”

The Human Bean’s innovation model is built on year-round research, collaborative product development, and continuous performance monitoring. The Menu Innovation Team (MIT), composed of corporate leaders, field specialists, and baristas, ensures that every new offering meets customer expectations while strengthening franchise engagement. This approach has fueled the success of seasonal offerings and new product launches, such as Bright Energy’s 30+ customizable flavors, which turn each order into a personalized experience.

Customer sentiment supports the impact of this approach. One such customer in Lexington, Kentucky left a review for Bright Energy saying, “The Human Bean consistently delivers top-notch drinks and service. Bright Energy is my new go-to!” Another customer from Las Vegas, Nevada shared, “I always get the energy drinks—they’re amazing. I love how they offer sugar-free options!”

Looking ahead, The Human Bean remains committed to bold innovation. The brand will expand digital menu enhancements, local promotions, and social media engagement to continue driving excitement around Bright Energy and future seasonal offerings.

By blending strategic foresight with customer-driven creativity, The Human Bean continues to lead the industry—shaping the future of specialty coffee and energy beverages.

