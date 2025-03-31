DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, March 31 (published March 31, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, April 2, hear about the transformative Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) investments that will help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whatever outdoor experience they choose.

The historic, one-time Get Out MORE investments center on five key areas: enhancing fisheries and fishing infrastructure, enhancing access and welcoming new users to public lands and outdoor recreation facilities, modernizing boating access, restoring streams and modernizing water-related infrastructure to support outdoor recreation, and modernizing camping and related infrastructure.

In the webinar, hear about some specific aspects of these investments. Join Jim Levitt, shore fishing program coordinator, and Dion Turgeon, wildlife program coordinator, as they show how these investments are being put to work to make the outdoors more accessible for Minnesotans with disabilities They’ll also share upcoming projects funded by Get Out MORE.

Then, on Wednesday, April 9, join Vaughn Snook, DNR assistant area fisheries manager, as he talks about southeast Minnesota trout fishing, stream access, how to use water temperature as a consideration in fishing strategy, and of course, tips on how to catch some trout!

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.