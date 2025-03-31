CPI Aerostructures Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue of $21.8 million compared to $23.5 million;





Gross profit of $4.3 million compared to $4.1 million;





Gross margin of 20.0% compared to 17.4%;





Net income of $1.0 million ($1.4 million excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact) compared to net income of $14.8 million ($0.6 million excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact);





Earnings per share of $0.08 ($0.11 excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact) compared to earnings per share of $1.20 ($0.05 excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact);





Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.3 million compared to $1.8 million;





Full Year 2024 vs. Full Year 2023

Revenue of $81.1 million compared to $86.5 million;





Gross profit of $17.2 million compared to $17.1 million;





Gross margin of 21.3% compared to 19.7%;





Net income of $3.3 million ($3.7 million excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact) compared to $17.2 million ($3.0 million excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact);





Earnings per share of $0.26 ($0.29 excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact) compared to $1.40 ($0.25 excluding deferred tax asset valuation impact);





Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $7.8 million compared to $7.5 million;





Debt as of December 31, 2024 of $17.4 million compared to $20.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024.

“Although our 2024 revenue was lower than our 2023 revenue, we increased our gross profit margin by 150 basis points. Our net income, excluding the tax asset valuation impact, was up 22.2% with EPS up 19.5% from prior year due to operational efficiencies, lower SG&A and interest costs.

“We generated $3.6 million in cash from operations in 2024 and reduced our debt by another $2.7 million reaching an all-time low debt balance since 2011. Our Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio at year-end was 2.2, which marks our eighth consecutive quarter-end below 3.0,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Added Ms. Hakim, “We ended the year with a strong backlog of $510 million, which includes multiple new program awards from L3Harris, Raytheon and Embraer. We remain confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook and look forward to capitalizing on the multiple opportunities ahead as we continue to build on our long-standing relationships with our customers.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “remain confident," “outlook,” “opportunities ahead,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s confidence in its long-term outlook, expectations for future opportunities, and plans to continue strengthening customer relationships. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 5,490,963 $ 5,094,794 Accounts receivable, net 3,716,378 4,352,196 Contract assets, net 32,832,290 35,312,068 Inventory, net 918,288 1,436,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 634,534 718,026 Total Current Assets 43,592,453 46,913,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,856,200 4,740,193 Property and equipment, net 767,904 794,056 Deferred tax asset 18,837,576 19,938,124 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 143,615 189,774 Total Assets $ 67,982,002 $ 74,360,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,097,685 $ 10,487,012 Accrued expenses 7,922,316 10,275,695 Contract liabilities 2,430,663 5,937,629 Loss reserve 22,832 337,351 Current portion of line of credit 2,750,000 2,400,000 Current portion of long-term debt 26,483 44,498 Operating lease liabilities 2,162,154 1,999,058 Income taxes payable 58,209 30,107 Total Current Liabilities 26,470,342 31,511,350 Line of credit, net of current portion 14,640,000 17,640,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 938,418 3,100,571 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 26,483 Total Liabilities 42,048,760 52,278,404 Commitments and Contingencies (see note 16) Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,978,741 and 12,771,434 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 12,979 12,771 Additional paid-in capital 74,424,651 73,872,679 Accumulated deficit (48,504,388 ) (51,803,722 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 25,933,242 22,081,728 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 67,982,002 $ 74,360,132





CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 81,078,864 $ 86,466,321 Cost of sales 63,840,803 69,400,693 Gross profit 17,238,061 17,065,628 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,506,439 10,758,624 Income from operations 6,731,622 6,307,004 Interest expense (2,288,834 ) (2,455,214 ) Income before benefit for income taxes 4,442,788 3,851,790 Provision (Benefit) from income taxes 1,143,454 (13,349,414 ) Net income $ 3,299,334 $ 17,201,204 Income per common share-basic $ 0.26 $ 1.40 Income per common share-diluted $ 0.26 $ 1.38 Shares used in computing income per common share: Basic 12,593,213 12,311,219 Diluted 12,709,237 12,471,961

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.

The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.

Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income From Operations 2,074,655 1,545,001 6,731,622 6,307,004 Depreciation 124,746 119,976 430,006 470,950 Stock-based compensation 74,911 110,771 604,682 770,626 Adjusted EBITDA 2,274,312 1,775,748 7,766,310 7,548,580

