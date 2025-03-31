2025 Proxy Season Preview: A New Paradigm for Investment Stewardship

As we head into the 2025 proxy season, we expect to see a marked change in how institutional investors communicate and engage with portfolio companies. In particular, investors may be less forthcoming and transparent in discussions with boards and management about their views on board composition, executive compensation and shareholder rights, among other issues.

Passive investors confront engagement limitations

One factor that may impact shareholder engagement is the SEC’s new guidance on who can be considered a large passive investor versus an active investor. Before this guidance, large active investors were generally understood to be those that took a position greater than 5% of a company’s shares with the intention of influencing its management or operations, like a hedge fund. However, the SEC expanded its interpretation of an active investor to include an investor who — through engagement — uses his or her vote to exert pressure on the company to change its governance, environmental, social, compensation or other practices. The new interpretation means that the largest investors, many of whom follow an index and have sizeable equity stakes in thousands of companies, will potentially need to change the way they engage with companies or stop doing so all together to avoid the cost and complexity associated with the reporting requirements for active investors.

Proxy voting policies become less prescriptive

Institutional investors are also softening the language they use in their voting guidelines, particularly about board diversity expectations. For example, several large investors have updated their voting guidelines to remove the mention of aspirational board diversity targets and broaden the definition of diversity beyond personal or demographic factors. Additionally, proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) announced that it has halted the consideration of diversity factors when making voting recommendations for directors. Proxy advisor Glass Lewis also announced it will provide clients with research to help them consider multiple voting outcomes on board diversity.

What this means for companies

As institutional investors alter their voting policies and engagement practices, the onus will fall on companies to have line of sight into investors’ voting intentions. Investors have never been required to publicly disclose the rationale underpinning vote decisions, especially as they pertain to individual directors. And in some cases, there are several factors that come together, including insights from engagement discussions, that can’t be easily unwound. Ultimately, companies will need to analyze investors’ stewardship programs to understand what they are prioritizing and develop targeted communications strategies. Part of that analysis includes proactively identifying where governance practices do not align with shareholder expectations, so that the mismatch can be addressed in disclosures or engagement meetings without the investor raising it via the engagement. Otherwise, companies might miss out on opportunities to tend to the concerns of their top shareholders.