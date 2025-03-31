Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“Dorad”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”).

On March 31, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “Luzon Group”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2024 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results and financial statements for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation to English of Dorad’s financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad’s revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 – approximately NIS 2,863.8 million.

Dorad’s operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 – approximately NIS 620.3 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future or comparable to full year results in the past.

The financial statements of Dorad include a note concerning the war situation in Israel, which commenced on October 7, 2023, stating that Dorad estimated, based on the information it had as of February 27, 2025 (the date of approval of Dorad’s financial statements as of December 31, 2024), that the current events and the security escalation in Israel have an impact on its results but that the impact on its short-term business results will be immaterial. Dorad further notes that as this event is not under the control of Dorad, and factors such as the war and hostilities being resumed may affect Dorad’s assessments, and that as of the date of its financial statements, Dorad is unable to assess the extent of the impact of the war on its business activities and on its medium and long-term results. Dorad continues to regularly monitor the developments and is examining the effects on its operations and the value of its assets.

In December 2024, Dorad received payment in an amount of approximately $130 million pursuant to an arbitration ruling in a derivative claim submitted by certain of its shareholders, which increased Dorad’s net profit for 2024 by approximately NIS 215.6 million (after the effect of taxes).

A convenience translation to English of the financial results for Dorad as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 and for each of the three years ended December 31, 2023 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Financial Position

December 31 December 31 2024 2023 NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 846,565 219,246 Trade receivables and accrued income 185,625 211,866 Other receivables 32,400 12,095 Total current assets 1,064,590 443,207 Restricted deposits 531,569 522,319 Long- term Prepaid expenses 79,739 30,053 Fixed assets 2,697,592 3,106,550 Intangible assets 9,688 7,653 Right of use assets 54,199 55,390 Total non-current assets 3,372,787 3,721,965 Total assets 4,437,377 4,165,172 Current maturities of loans from banks 321,805 299,203 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,887 4,787 Current tax liabilities 14,016 - Trade payables 168,637 166,089 Other payables 14,971 31,446 Total current liabilities 524,316 501,525 Loans from banks 1,750,457 1,995,909 Other long-term liabilities 60,987 12,943 Long-term lease liabilities 46,809 47,618 Provision for restoration and decommissioning 38,102 38,985 Deferred tax liabilities 399,282 278,095 Liabilities for employee benefits, net 160 160 Total non-current liabilities 2,295,797 2,373,710 Equity Share capital 11 11 Share premium 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve for activities with shareholders 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings 971,306 643,979 Total equity 1,617,264 1,289,937 Total liabilities and equity 4,437,377 4,165,172







Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Profit or Loss

2024 2023 2022 NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 2,863,770 2,722,396 2,369,220 Operating costs of the power plant Energy costs 574,572 583,112 544,118 Purchases of electricity and infrastructure services 1,372,618 1,244,646 1,088,127 Depreciation and amortization 106,266 242,104 239,115 Other operating costs 190,027 186,024 157,189 Total operating costs of the power plant 2,243,483 2,255,886 2,028,549 Profit from operating the power plant 620,287 466,510 340,671 General and administrative expenses 23,929 27,668 24,066 Other income 58 39 - Operating profit 596,416 438,881 316,605 Financing income 184,939 45,286 52,131 Financing expenses 193,825 209,773 271,116 Financing expenses, net 8,886 164,487 218,985 Profit before taxes on income 587,530 274,394 97,620 Taxes on income 135,203 63,079 22,340 Net profit for the year 452,327 211,315 75,280







Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

Capital reserve for activities with Share controlling Retained Share capital premium shareholders earnings Total NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands





For the year ended December 31, 2024 Balance as at January 1, 2024 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937 Dividend distributed - - - (125,000 ) (125,000 ) Net profit for the year - - - 452,327 452,327 Balance as at December 31, 2024 11 642,199 3,748 971,306 1,617,264





For the year ended December 31, 2023 Balance as at January 1, 2023 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622 Dividend distributed - - - (140,000 ) (140,000 ) Net profit for the year - - - 211,315 211,315 Balance as at December 31, 2023 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937





For the year ended December 31, 2022 Balance as at January 1, 2022 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342 Net profit for the year - - - 75,280 75,280 Balance as at December 31, 2022 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622









Dorad Energy Ltd.

Statements of Cash Flows

2024 2023 2022 NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the year 452,327 211,315 75,280 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization, and diesel consumption 121,664 245,566 242,345 Taxes on income 135,203 63,079 22,340 Financing expenses, net 8,886 164,487 218,985 265,753 473,132 483,670 Change in trade receivables and accrued income 26,241 26,715 9,991 Change in other receivables (20,951 ) 20,714 7,480 Change in trade payables (10,361 ) (115,976 ) (127,907 ) Change in other payables (3,481 ) 2,507 4,339 Change in other long-term liabilities (3,661 ) (4,586 ) 1,695 (12,213 ) (70,626 ) (104,402 ) Taxes on income paid - - (21,795 ) Net cash from operating activities 705,867 613,821 432,753 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from settlement of financial derivatives 1,548 8,884 13,652 Decrease in long-term restricted deposits 17,500 40,887 - Investment in fixed assets (44,132 ) (102,082 ) (110,715 ) Proceeds from arbitration 337,905 - - Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets 5,148 - - Investment in intangible assets (4,054 ) (3,162 ) (1,810 ) Interest received 42,221 33,501 6,433 Net cash from )used in( investing activities 356,136 (21,972 ) (92,440 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of lease liability (4,984 ) (4,817 ) (4,726 ) Repayment of loans from banks (284,570 ) (253,382 ) (255,705 ) Dividends paid (142,500 ) (122,500 ) - Interest paid (129,957 ) (151,220 ) (159,804 ) Proceeds from arbitration 127,195 - - Net cash used in financing activities (434,816 ) (531,919 ) (420,235 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 627,187 59,930 (79,922 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 132 7,835 29,543 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 219,246 151,481 201,860 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 846,565 219,246 151,481 (a) Significant non-cash activity Liability for gas agreements 56,208 - -

