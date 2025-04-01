AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership Closes $12.5MM Hilton Hotel Deal, Driving Economic Growth in Ohio

Home2Suites in Dublin, OH

Acquisition of 126-room Home2 Suites by Hilton in Dublin showcases speed and certainty of private credit lending

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVANA Companies, a private credit lender specializing in commercial real estate lending, announces the successful closing of a $12.5 million loan for the acquisition of a Hilton hotel in Dublin, Ohio, through its joint venture AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership with Oaktree Capital. The deal was completed quickly and highlights the partners’ commitment to efficiency and to stimulate local economic growth.Ask Dublin Holding, LLC, a long-time client of AVANA since 2005, secured funding to acquire a 126-room Home2 Suites by Hilton that will create jobs and support local economy."We see tremendous potential in the Dublin market, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy," said Mike Desai, Chief Financial & Chief Development Officer of the Palace Group and Ask Dublin Holding, LLC. "AVANA's efficient process and deep understanding of our business model allow us to move quickly on opportunities like this. They are not just a lender, they are a strategic partner in growth."The transaction highlights AVANA's personalized approach to underwriting and its dedication to fostering entrepreneurial growth. By providing capital to experienced hotel operators, AVANA aims to create a ripple effect of economic benefits in communities across the United States."The borrower's entrepreneurial spirit and track record of success align perfectly with AVANA's mission of providing capital for a better tomorrow" said Sanat Patel, Co-founder and Chief Lending Officer at AVANA Companies. " Our commitment is simple: provide fast, tailored capital solutions that make a real difference. This deal is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of our clients and our relentless drive to support their success."This deal marks another milestone in the AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership, demonstrating the power of collaboration in the private credit space."Private credit continues to become more valuable for the hospitality industry, offering the speed, certainty of closing and tailored solutions that entrepreneurs need in today's dynamic market," said Sundip Patel, CEO and Co-founder of AVANA Companies. "This deal exemplifies our commitment to supporting visionary business owners while contributing to local economic development."This project aligns with AVANA Companies' mission to empower American small businesses through impactful, socially-driven commercial real estate loans. Since 2002, AVANA has served over 500 small businesses, with 66% of their entrepreneurial customers being black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). The company has funded $1 billion in loans to minority entrepreneurs, directly and indirectly creating over 5,500 jobs.AVANA offers financing solutions to help small and mid-sized business grow. To learn more visit www.avanacompanies.com About AVANA Companies:AVANA Companies (AVANA), founded in 2002, is an asset management platform aimed at building capital for a better tomorrow by stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and contributing to sustainable projects. Headquartered in Arizona, USA with regional offices in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, AVANA serves small businesses, entrepreneurs, institutional and retail investors, and credit unions in these markets. AVANA provides private credit commercial real estate loans through AVANA Capital, AVANA CUSO, Ezdaher.sa and LendThrive™. AVANA also offers private credit commercial investment opportunities to institutional and individual investors through AVANA Fund and EqualSeat™.AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.###

