MDB Capital Holdings Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Update

Addison, TX, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, today provides an update on operations through and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

“We are encouraged by our progress this year in a difficult environment. I’m proud of our team for successfully spinning out another Big Idea in the public markets, for completing our first full year of our clearing and trading platform, and for growing our investor community in this challenging venture market," said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB. “In today's market, where venture capital and private equity investors often face liquidity challenges, our public venture approach has received enthusiastic support. Both investors and investment advisors recognize the significant value our strategy offers as an innovative alternative, providing the growth potential of venture investing with the liquidity advantages of public markets.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Launched and completed an initial public offering for eXoZymes Inc (EXOZ), formerly Invizyne Technologies, a “Big Idea” company we spun out from UCLA laboratory to the public market using our complete process. MDB co-founded the company and currently owns approximately 47% of outstanding shares.

formerly Invizyne Technologies, a “Big Idea” company we spun out from UCLA laboratory to the public market using our complete process. MDB co-founded the company and currently owns approximately 47% of outstanding shares. Enhanced our curation and diligence capabilities: We increased the number of trained analysts to 14 across our organization. In 2024, this enabled us to screen 8,964 private and public companies and further examined 217 with the highest probability of becoming market leaders, which has resulted in a robust pipeline of potential “Big Ideas” to bring to market.

We increased the number of trained analysts to 14 across our organization. In 2024, this enabled us to screen 8,964 private and public companies and further examined 217 with the highest probability of becoming market leaders, which has resulted in a robust pipeline of potential “Big Ideas” to bring to market. Expanded and deepened relationships with our unique investor community: In 2024, we increased our shareholder base by 12%, onboarded 456 new brokerage accounts, increased assets under management from roughly $2 million to $44 million, and began broadening our relationships with angel groups, RIAs and family offices to expand awareness and participation in financing early-stage deep tech companies.

In 2024, we increased our shareholder base by 12%, onboarded 456 new brokerage accounts, increased assets under management from roughly $2 million to $44 million, and began broadening our relationships with angel groups, RIAs and family offices to expand awareness and participation in financing early-stage deep tech companies. Began operating the first brokerage and online investment platform built for public venture investing. Our self-clearing broker-dealer with the MDB Direct online trading platform provides services exclusively for MDB investors and account holders. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA, and a member of SIPC.

Our self-clearing broker-dealer with the MDB Direct online trading platform provides services exclusively for MDB investors and account holders. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA, and a member of SIPC. Increased PatentVest engagements: Our integrated IP intelligence, strategy consulting, and IP law firm, which enables visionary companies to develop into technology leaders, worked with eight clients, up from three at the end of 2023. While revenue generation is in its early stages, the response from our initial clients has been encouraging.

Our integrated IP intelligence, strategy consulting, and IP law firm, which enables visionary companies to develop into technology leaders, worked with eight clients, up from three at the end of 2023. While revenue generation is in its early stages, the response from our initial clients has been encouraging. Reported consolidated financial results: On March 31, we filed our Form 10-K with the SEC, which includes the consolidated financial results of all operations. This encompasses eXoZymes’ performance through the date of its IPO on November 14, 2024, after which it was deconsolidated from our financial statements.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital makes investments that can change lives by discovering and transforming deep technology Big Ideas into valuable public companies through a unique approach to public venture capital. This approach focuses on community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early initial public offerings (IPOs), primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall investment criteria.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services. This includes MDB Capital, a self-clearing broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated, intellectual property (IP) intelligence, strategy consulting and IP law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

