Aircraft Nuts Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft nuts market is projected to witness a growth rate of 2.9% annually from 2024 to 2032, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.8 billion by 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft nuts market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2032 (billion US$) 1.8 Growth (CAGR) 2.9% during 2024-2032 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Nuts Market:

The global aircraft nuts market is segmented based on aircraft type, material type, application type, nut type, locking type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter, regional aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market. Commercial aircraft lead due to high passenger demand and frequent maintenance needs. Larger fleet sizes and higher usage frequency in commercial aviation, compared to military or general aviation, also contribute significantly to its dominance in the market. All the leading players, namely Howmet Aerospace, Lisi Aerospace, and PCC Corp., supply fasteners, nuts, rivets, etc. for major aircraft programs such as the A350, A320, A330, B777, B787, and B737. In 2024, Boeing and Airbus delivered 1,114 aircraft (Boeing delivered 348 aircraft and Airbus delivered 766 aircraft), a 12% decline from 2023 deliveries (1,263 aircraft delivered in 2023; Boeing delivered 528 aircraft and Airbus delivered 735 aircraft.



Based on the application type – The market has been segmented into airframe, engine, flight control surfaces, interiors, and other applications. Airframe is likely to remain at the forefront throughout the study period. The airframe is the central framework of the aircraft, consisting of the fuselage, wings, empennage (tail section), and landing gear. Nuts are used in various airframe applications where secure fastening is essential, such as in joints & braces and panels & skins. The fuselage is the biggest section of the airframe. A typical narrow-body aircraft's fuselage has a length of about 33.6 meters and a height of about 4 meters. It deploys hundreds of thousands to millions of fasteners. The fuselage houses the crew, passengers, and cargo, and nuts secure the panels, frame assemblies, and structural elements like the vertical stabilizer or horizontal stabilizer.

With the growing interest in titanium parts, owing to their lightweight and galvanic compatibility with composite structures, there is a rising demand for titanium nuts in airframe applications.



Based on the nut type - The market has been segmented into wrenchable nuts, barrel nuts, nut plates, and other nuts. Wrenchable nuts are likely to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing nut type during the forecast period. Wrenchable nuts are standard nuts with a threaded design that can be tightened and loosened using a wrench, offering a reliable and easily accessible fastening method. They are commonly used in aircraft structural assemblies, engine mounts, landing gear, and control linkages, where secure and precise fastening is required. Landing gear to fuselage, engine pods to wings, and nacelle and fuel tank attachments are typical of the many places barrel nuts are used.

Based on the material type - The market has been segmented into steel nuts, titanium nuts, aluminum nuts, and other nuts. Steel nuts are likely to maintain their dominance in the market throughout the study period. The aerospace industry primarily relies on alloy steel and stainless steel for their strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. Among stainless steels, the 304 and 316 grades are the most widely used due to their high performance, excellent resistance to harsh environments, and reliability in critical applications.

CRES series C300 stainless steel is a popular choice for aerospace fastener covers, screws, bolts, and nuts due to its high strength and corrosion resistance. However, its heat resistance is relatively low, making it more suitable for applications where extreme temperatures are not a primary concern.

Fasteners used in aero engines differ from those used in airframes or interiors as they have to withstand extreme temperature and pressure environments. Apart from titanium nuts, A286 alloy nuts are widely used in aircraft engines. These alloys are well known for their excellent oxidation resistance at elevated temperatures. Good compatibility exists between titanium and composite structures, creating a shift in industry players to switch toward titanium nuts despite their high cost.

Based on the locking type - The market has been segmented into self-locking nuts and non-self-locking nuts. Self-locking nuts took the throne in the market during 2024 and are likely to maintain their lead during the forecast period. Self-locking nuts are widely used in aircraft to prevent loosening due to vibration, stress, and temperature variations. Key applications of self-locking nuts are engine components: all-metal lock nuts resist heat and vibration in engine nacelles, firewalls, and exhaust systems; landing gear: used in shock-absorber assemblies and wheel fasteners for high-load conditions; control surfaces: found in flaps, rudders, and stabilizers to ensure secure connections in dynamic loads; fuselage & wing structures: fastens structural joints, skin panels, and access covers; and avionics & interiors: nylon-insert nuts secure electrical components and cabin fittings.

Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. OE is estimated to maintain its momentum, driven by upcoming aircraft programs, rising air passenger traffic, and huge order backlogs at the leading aircraft giants.

Aerospace & defense equipment, including aircraft and military vehicles, are designed to operate over extended periods. As these assets age, they require regular maintenance and replacement of parts, including nuts, to ensure continued reliability and performance. A significant portion of the global aircraft fleet is aging, which increases the frequency of maintenance and the need for replacement parts, driving demand in the aftermarket.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Despite several setbacks faced by Boeing over the past several years, North America still manages to maintain its leading position in the market.

Airbus and its continuous success over the past couple of years are inevitably one of the key driving forces behind Europe’s second position.

The USA is to drive North America’s market, France and Germany to fuel Europe’s market, and China and India to impact Asia-Pacific’s market.

A strong geographical foothold of leading players exists across regions. India, China, and the USA remain the thrust-bearers of the market in the long run.



Aircraft Nuts Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rebound in aircraft deliveries, the development of new programs, rising military expenditure, an increase in MRO activities, and increasing new and aging aircraft fleet sizes.

The rapid advancements in aircraft design require high-precision nuts to attain safety standards, which ultimately drive the long-term demand.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Nuts Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with <50 players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Howmet Aerospace

Precision CastParts Corp.

LISI Aerospace

Stanley Black & Decker

TriMas Corp.

Böllhoff Group

PennEngineering



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Nuts Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



