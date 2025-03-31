Progress Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of $836 million Grew 48% year-over-year

Revenue of $238 million Grew 29% year-over-year

ShareFile Integration Underway

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Revenue and non-GAAP revenue of $238 million increased 29% year-over-year on an actual and 30% on a constant currency basis.

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of $836 million increased 48% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin was 14% and non-GAAP operating margin was 39%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.24 compared to $0.51 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 53%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.31 compared to $1.25 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5%.



"We’re extremely pleased with our excellent Q1 results," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress. "We are ahead, or on plan, with all our ShareFile integration milestones, which are providing significant contributions to ARR and revenues, as well as expense savings. Our solid performance on the top line was again driven by our product portfolio across the board, with our data platform and infrastructure management products having a particularly solid quarter. Our Net Retention Rate again surpassed 100%, which reflects the resiliency of our business and the strength of our customer relationships. Operationally, our first quarter was solid by every metric, and I am extremely proud of our team for their dedication and relentless commitment to our customers."

Additional financial highlights included:

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 % Change February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 % Change Revenue $ 238,015 $ 184,685 29 % $ 238,015 $ 184,685 29 % Income from operations $ 32,426 $ 35,006 (7 )% $ 93,595 $ 76,756 22 % Operating margin 14 % 19 % (500) bps 39 % 42 % (300) bps Net income $ 10,946 $ 22,639 (52 )% $ 58,995 $ 55,928 5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.51 (53 )% $ 1.31 $ 1.25 5 % Cash from operations (GAAP) / Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) / Unlevered free cash flow (non-GAAP)

See Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Liquidity Measures, and Select Performance Metrics and a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress’ GAAP financial results at the end of this press release.

Other fiscal first quarter 2025 metrics and recent results included:

Cash and cash equivalents were $124.2 million at the end of the quarter.

Days sales outstanding was 48 days compared to 50 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2024 and 67 days in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

"We’re off to a very strong start for FY25, as our Q1 results demonstrate. Revenues at the high end of guidance reflect steady demand; expenses remain well-controlled; cash flow was again strong; and our bottom-line results and raised EPS guidance reflect numerous positives," said Anthony Folger, CFO of Progress. "Beyond excellent financial performance, we repurchased $30 million of Progress shares and accelerated repayment of the revolving credit line used to partially finance the ShareFile acquisition, paying down $30 million during Q1. The ShareFile integration is tracking well, and we expect to complete the integration by year-end."

2025 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2025 and the fiscal second quarter ending May 31, 2025:

Updated FY 2025 Guidance

(March 31, 2025) Prior FY 2025 Guidance

(January 21, 2025) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $958 - $970 $958 - $970 $958 - $970 $958 - $970 Diluted earnings per share $1.19 - $1.35 $5.25 - $5.37 $1.08 - $1.23 $5.00 - $5.12 Operating margin 14% - 15 % 38 % 14% - 15 % 37% - 38 % Cash from operations (GAAP) / Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) / Unlevered free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$216 - $228

$226 - $238 $216 - $228 $225 - $237 $283 - $294 $282 - $294 Effective tax rate 19 % 20 % 21 % 20 %





Q2 2025 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) GAAP

Non-GAAP

Revenue $235 - $241 $235 - $241 Diluted earnings per share $0.24 - $0.30 $1.28 - $1.34

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on our:

Fiscal year 2025 business outlook compared to 2024 exchange rates is approximately $2.8 million on revenue.

Fiscal Q2 2025 business outlook compared to 2024 exchange rates is approximately $0.1 million on revenue.

Based on current exchange rates, the currency translation impact is expected to be immaterial on our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for both fiscal year 2025 and Q2 2025.

To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment and/or our expectations, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com .

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact: Michael Micciche Jeff Young Progress Software Progress Software +1 781 850 8450 +1 781 280 4000 Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 % Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 58,445 $ 64,100 (9 )% Maintenance, SaaS, and professional services 179,570 120,585 49 % Total revenue 238,015 184,685 29 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 2,925 2,731 7 % Cost of maintenance, SaaS, and professional services 32,884 22,219 48 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 10,422 7,859 33 % Total costs of revenue 46,231 32,809 41 % Gross profit 191,784 151,876 26 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 51,296 39,111 31 % Product development 46,375 34,988 33 % General and administrative 25,623 21,344 20 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 25,808 17,389 48 % Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net 737 987 (25 )% Restructuring expenses 7,029 2,349 199 % Acquisition-related expenses 2,490 702 255 % Total operating expenses 159,358 116,870 36 % Income from operations 32,426 35,006 (7 )% Other expense, net (19,124 ) (7,399 ) 158 % Income before income taxes 13,302 27,607 (52 )% Provision for income taxes 2,356 4,968 (53 )% Net income $ 10,946 $ 22,639 (52 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.52 (52 )% Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.51 (53 )% Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,256 43,802 (1 )% Diluted 44,887 44,826 — % Cash dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.175 (100 )%





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,195 $ 986 21 % Sales and marketing 3,032 2,312 31 % Product development 4,410 3,665 20 % General and administrative 6,046 5,501 10 % Total $ 14,683 $ 12,464 18 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 28, 2025 November 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,161 $ 118,077 Accounts receivable, net 126,366 163,575 Unbilled receivables 35,454 34,672 Other current assets 54,694 52,489 Total current assets 340,675 368,813 Property and equipment, net 13,233 13,746 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,980,181 2,015,748 Right-of-use lease assets 28,308 30,894 Long-term unbilled receivables 30,416 28,893 Other assets 69,605 68,872 Total assets $ 2,462,418 $ 2,526,966 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 90,768 $ 113,801 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,975 9,202 Short-term deferred revenue, net 328,798 332,142 Total current liabilities 428,541 455,145 Long-term debt, net 700,000 730,000 Convertible senior notes, net 797,277 796,267 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,260 26,259 Long-term deferred revenue, net 71,508 72,270 Other long-term liabilities 8,985 8,237 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 353,469 354,592 Retained earnings 78,378 84,196 Total stockholders’ equity 431,847 438,788 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,462,418 $ 2,526,966

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands) February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,946 $ 22,639 Depreciation and amortization 39,209 27,544 Stock-based compensation 14,683 12,464 Other non-cash adjustments 3,070 1,327 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,039 6,530 Net cash flows from operating activities 68,947 70,504 Capital expenditures (1,290 ) (309 ) Repurchases of common stock, net of issuances (23,870 ) (14,917 ) Dividend equivalent and dividend payments to stockholders (359 ) (8,171 ) Payments for acquisitions (1,195 ) — Principal payment on term loan and repayment of revolving line of credit (30,000 ) (33,437 ) Other (6,149 ) (7,406 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,084 6,264 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 118,077 126,958 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 124,161 $ 133,222

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 32,426 $ 35,006 Amortization of acquired intangibles 36,230 25,248 Stock-based compensation 14,683 12,464 Restructuring expenses 7,029 2,349 Acquisition-related expenses 2,490 702 Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net 737 987 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 93,595 $ 76,756 Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 10,946 $ 22,639 Amortization of acquired intangibles 36,230 25,248 Stock-based compensation 14,683 12,464 Restructuring expenses 7,029 2,349 Acquisition-related expenses 2,490 702 Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net 737 987 Provision for income taxes (13,120 ) (8,461 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 58,995 $ 55,928 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.51 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.80 0.56 Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.28 Restructuring expenses 0.16 0.05 Acquisition-related expenses 0.06 0.02 Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net 0.02 0.02 Provision for income taxes (0.29 ) (0.19 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.25 Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,887 44,826

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended (In thousands) February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 68,947 $ 70,504 (2 )% Purchases of property and equipment (1,290 ) (309 ) 317 % Free cash flow 67,657 70,195 (4 )% Add back: restructuring payments 5,554 2,009 176 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 73,211 $ 72,204 1 % Add back: tax-effected interest expense 14,743 5,875 151 % Unlevered free cash flow $ 87,954 $ 78,079 13 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2025 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 137.2 $ 145.7 GAAP operating margins 14 % 15 % Acquisition-related expense 6.0 6.0 Restructuring expense 9.4 9.4 Stock-based compensation 62.8 62.8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 144.9 144.9 Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net 4.2 4.2 Total adjustments(1) 227.3 227.3 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 364.5 $ 373.0 Non-GAAP operating margin 38 % 38 % (1)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from ShareFile and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.





Fiscal Year 2025 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 53.2 $ 60.9 Adjustments (from previous table) 227.3 227.3 Income tax adjustment(2) (46.1 ) (46.2 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 234.4 $ 242.0 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 1.35 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.25 $ 5.37 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.7 45.1





2 Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20%, calculated as follows: Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Non-GAAP income from operations $ 364.5 $ 373.0 Other (expense) income (71.5 ) (70.5 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 293.0 302.5 Non-GAAP net income 234.4 242.0 Tax provision $ 58.6 $ 60.5 Non-GAAP tax rate 20 % 20 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 216 $ 228 Purchases of property and equipment (7 ) (7 ) Add back: restructuring payments 17 17 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) 226 238 Add back: tax-effected interest expense 57 56 Unlevered free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 283 $ 294

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q2 2025 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q2 2025 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance Three Months Ending May 31, 2025 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.30 Acquisition-related expense 0.04 0.04 Restructuring expense 0.03 0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.38 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.83 0.83 Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net 0.01 0.01 Total adjustments(1) 1.29 1.29 Income tax adjustment (0.25 ) (0.25 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 1.34 (1)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from ShareFile and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Liquidity Measures and Select Performance Metrics

Progress furnishes certain non-GAAP supplemental information to our financial results. We use such non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management team believes that excluding the effects of certain GAAP-related items helps to illustrate underlying trends in our business and provides us with a more comparable measure of our continuing business, as well as greater understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business. Management also uses such non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, evaluate performance, and allocate resources. In addition, the compensation of our executives and non-executive employees is based in part on the performance of our business as evaluated by such non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future by: (i) providing more transparency for certain financial measures, (ii) presenting disclosure that helps investors understand how we plan and measure the performance of our business, (iii) affords a view of our operating results that may be more easily compared to our peer companies, and (iv) enables investors to consider our operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis (including following the integration period of our prior and proposed acquisitions). However, this non-GAAP information is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and should be considered in conjunction with our GAAP results as the items excluded from the non-GAAP information may have a material impact on Progress’ financial results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to Progress' GAAP financial results is included in the tables above.

In the noted fiscal periods, we adjusted for the following items from our GAAP financial results to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of acquired intangibles - We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles because those expenses are unrelated to our core operating performance and the intangible assets acquired vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses acquired. Adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets from ShareFile. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Stock-based compensation - We exclude stock-based compensation to be consistent with the way management and, in our view, the overall financial community evaluates our performance and the methods used by analysts to calculate consensus estimates. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include these charges in operating plans.

Restructuring expenses - In all periods presented, we exclude restructuring expenses incurred because those expenses distort trends and are not part of our core operating results. Adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to restructuring expenses from ShareFile. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.

Acquisition-related expenses - We exclude acquisition-related expenses in order to provide a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions.

Cyber vulnerability response expenses, net - We exclude certain expenses resulting from the zero-day MOVEit Vulnerability, as more thoroughly described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission since June 5, 2023. Expenses include costs to investigate and remediate these cyber related matters, as well as legal and other professional services related thereto. Expenses related to such cyber matters are provided net of expected insurance recoveries, although the timing of recognizing insurance recoveries may differ from the timing of recognizing the associated expenses. Costs associated with the enhancement of our cybersecurity program are not included within this adjustment. We expect to continue to incur legal and other professional services expenses in future periods associated with the MOVEit vulnerability. Expenses related to such cyber matters are expected to result in operating expenses that would not have otherwise been incurred in the normal course of business operations. We believe that excluding these costs facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Provision for income taxes - We adjust our income tax provision by excluding the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Constant currency - Revenue from our international operations has historically represented a substantial portion of our total revenue. As a result, our revenue results have been impacted, and we expect will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we present revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis, which helps improve the understanding of our revenue results and our performance in comparison to prior periods. The constant currency information presented is calculated by translating current period results using prior period weighted average foreign currency exchange rates.



In the noted fiscal periods, we also present the following liquidity measures:

Adjusted free cash flow ("AFCF") and unlevered free cash flow ("Unlevered FCF") - AFCF is equal to cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, plus restructuring payments. Unlevered FCF is AFCF plus tax-effected interest expense on outstanding debt.



In the noted fiscal periods, we also present the following select performance metrics:

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") - We disclose ARR as a performance metric to help investors better understand and assess the performance of our business because our mix of revenue generated from recurring sources currently represents the substantial majority of our revenues and is expected to continue in the future. We define ARR as the annualized revenue of all active and contractually binding term-based contracts from all customers at a point in time. ARR includes revenue from maintenance, software upgrade rights, public cloud, and on-premises subscription-based transactions and managed services. ARR mitigates fluctuations in revenue due to seasonality, contract term and the sales mix of subscriptions for term-based licenses and SaaS. We use ARR to understand customer trends and the overall health of our business, helping us to formulate strategic business decisions.



We calculate the annualized value of annual and multi-year contracts, and contracts with terms less than one year, by dividing the total contract value of each contract by the number of months in the term and then multiplying by 12. Annualizing contracts with terms less than one-year results in amounts being included in our ARR that are in excess of the total contract value for those contracts at the end of the reporting period. We generally do not sell non-SaaS-based contracts with a term of less than one year unless a customer is purchasing additional licenses under an existing annual or multi-year contract. The expectation is that at the time of renewal, such contracts with a term less than one year will renew with the same term as the existing contracts being renewed, such that both contracts are co-termed. Historically, such contracts with a term of less than one year renew at rates equal to or better than annual or multi-year contracts.



For SaaS-based contracts, there is a meaningful percentage of monthly auto-renewing contracts for which annualizing the contracts results in amounts being included in our ARR that are in excess of the total contract value for those contracts at the end of the reporting period.



Revenue from term-based license and on-premises subscription arrangements include a portion of the arrangement consideration that is allocated to the software license that is recognized up-front at the point in time control is transferred under ASC 606 revenue recognition principles. ARR for these arrangements is calculated as described above. The expectation is that the total contract value, inclusive of revenue recognized as software license, will be renewed at the end of the contract term.



The calculation is done at constant currency using the current year budgeted exchange rates for all periods presented.



ARR is not defined in GAAP and is not derived from a GAAP measure. Rather, ARR generally aligns to billings (as opposed to GAAP revenue which aligns to the transfer of control of each performance obligation). ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Retention Rate ("NRR") - We calculate net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end ("Prior Period ARR"). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end ("Current Period ARR"). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net retention rate. Net retention rate is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is not derived from a GAAP measure.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "anticipate" and "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook (including future acquisition activity) and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price; (ii) our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses; (iii) we may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts; (iv) if the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors or zero-day vulnerabilities, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure; and the results of inquiries, investigations and legal claims regarding the MOVEit Vulnerability remain uncertain, while the ultimate resolution of these matters could result in losses that may be material to our financial results for a particular period; and (v) future acquisitions may not be successful or may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues that could disrupt our existing operations; and (vi) expected synergies and benefits of the ShareFile acquisition may not be realized which could negatively impact our future results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

