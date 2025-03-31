Aruna’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Steven Stice, Inducted into the 2025 Class of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, today announced that the Company’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Steven Stice, has been inducted into the 2025 Class of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows. The election is among the highest professional distinctions afforded to medical and biological engineers, comprised of the top two percent of engineers in these fields worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Stice for receiving this well-deserved honor,” said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer at Aruna Bio. “As Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aruna Bio, Dr. Stice has brought his decades of unparalleled expertise in pluripotent stem cell biology to establish Aruna’s exosome platform now poised for Phase 1b studies in stroke patients. This recognition not only highlights his invaluable contributions to advancing Aruna’s AB126 exosome therapy but also underscores his impact on the broader field of medical and biological engineering.”

Dr. Stice was chosen for this distinction by peers and members of the AIMBE College of Fellows for his pioneering contributions in translational human stem cell research and outstanding leadership in regenerative bioscience research. AIMBE Fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers including 4 Nobel Prize laureates and 27 Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation awardees. Additionally, 233 Fellows have been inducted to the National Academy of Engineering, 120 inducted to the National Academy of Medicine, and 51 inducted to the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Stice is a University of Georgia D.W. Brooks Distinguished Professor, elected fellow of the National Academy of Inventors and Director of the Regenerative Bioscience Center, who holds a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar endowed chair. He is one of the first awarded Georgia Regents' Entrepreneurs, and has co-founded five biotech companies, including Aruna Bio.

About AIMBE

AIMBE is the authoritative voice and advocate for the value of medical and biological engineering to society. AIMBE’s mission is to recognize excellence, advance public understanding, and accelerate medical and biological innovation. No other organization brings together academic, industry, government, and scientific societies to form a highly influential community advancing medical and biological engineering. AIMBE’s mission drives advocacy initiatives into action on Capitol Hill and beyond.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company's in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio's strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.