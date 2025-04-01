Inc. Names 1905 New Media to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

Inc. today announced that 1905 New Media is No. 41 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that 1905 New Media is No. 41 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on this year’s Inc. Regionals: Midwest list,” said John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media. “This recognition reflects the dedication and perseverance of our team, as well as the partnerships with our clients that we’ve built along the way. We’re excited for what’s ahead and will continue to strive for excellence.”Between 2021 and 2023, the 139 private companies on the list had a median growth rate of 86 percent, contributing significantly to the region’s economy by adding 7,977 jobs and generating 13.2 billion.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country.”1905 New Media’s founding dates to 1905, when Ronald Thomson acquired St. Charles County’s local daily newspaper, The Banner News. Today, 120 years and four generations later, the 100 percent family-owned business is an integrated marketing agency with a growing team and three offices in St. Louis, St. Charles and Chicago. Capabilities include branding, digital marketing, custom website and app development, public relations, and commercial printing. The company also made the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest starting April 1. The interactive database allows sorting by industry, metro area, and other criteria.About 1905 New Media1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency in St. Louis, Missouri. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink founded 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, a family-owned business whose founding dates back to 1905. For 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients’ needs. The company operates offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Mo., as well as Chicago, Ill.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

