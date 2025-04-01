Maven Collective Marketing Recognized as Preferred Agency for Microsoft Advertising Program

Maven Collective Recognized as Preferred Agency for Microsoft Advertising Program

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, an award-winning B2B marketing agency renowned for its work with Microsoft Partners, has been designated as a Preferred Agency in the Microsoft Advertising Preferred Agency Services (PAS). This recognition highlights Maven Collective's capability to devise and implement high-impact advertising strategies that produce tangible results globally for Microsoft Partners.

The agency's impressive achievements include a 519% surge in form submissions for Klarinet Solutions within just 90 days via targeted advertising campaigns. With over 13 years of experience and a collection of more than 160 industry accolades, Maven Collective consistently pioneers innovative marketing strategies.

The PAS program is exclusive, offering its members direct access to Microsoft's top agency strategists, specialized support, unique product insights, and tailored strategic advice. As part of this elite group, Maven Collective is well-positioned to enhance advertising efficacy, boost conversion rates, and help clients stay competitive.

“Maven Collective Marketing has been a trusted marketing partner for Microsoft Partners, and this recognition further solidifies our expertise,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. “Daniel Amaro, CEO of Klarinet Solutions, credits our partnership with significantly improving their marketing performance, driving higher-quality campaigns, increased web traffic, and stronger lead generation. Our specialized focus on Microsoft Partners enables us to deliver precise, strategic marketing tailored to their distinct needs.”

By tapping into the resources and tools offered by Microsoft Advertising, Maven Collective enables Microsoft Partners to maximize their advertising performance.

For more information on Maven Collective Marketing’s award-winning services, visit mavencollectivemarketing.com.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable outcomes for global SaaS and software service providers, particularly Microsoft Partners. Recognized as a MarCom Platinum Award Winner for Strategic Rebranding Excellence and PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year, Maven Collective offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including branding, SEO, content development, website design and development, paid advertising, and event marketing. With deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, the agency serves as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World. Renowned for setting industry standards and building strong client relationships, Maven Collective continues to be recognized by industry leaders like Clutch, Netty, and Summit Creative.

