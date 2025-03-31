The Rothenberg Law Firm Empowers Young Women with Safety Tips and Scholarship at Philadelphia High School for Girls

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP took a proactive step in promoting safety and education among young women by hosting an impactful event at the Philadelphia High School for Girls. The event, held in the school's auditorium, featured a keynote speech from Melissa Rothenberg-Kapustin, Esq. a distinguished attorney at the firm, and included the announcement of a scholarship opportunity for students.

Melissa Rothenberg-Kapustin addressed the students on critical safety measures when traveling to and from school, whether by bus, subway, or on foot. She also provided teen driving and pedestrian safety tips, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and preparedness in daily commutes. As a woman who attended law school while also raising young children, Melissa shared her inspiring journey, encouraging the young women in attendance to pursue their highest aspirations, regardless of any challenges they may face. She highlighted the importance of resilience, urging them not to be discouraged by societal expectations about women or mothers in professional fields.

"Every young woman deserves to feel safe and empowered in her daily life," said Melissa Rothenberg-Kapustin. "By equipping these students with essential safety knowledge and supporting their academic ambitions, we hope to provide them with the confidence and tools they need to achieve their dreams."

The event was made even more special by the presence of Lisa Criniti, a 30-year employee of the Rothenberg Law Firm who proudly attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls. Lisa’s participation reinforced the firm’s commitment to giving back to the local community and supporting the next generation of female leaders.

As part of its ongoing mission to support education, The Rothenberg Law Firm announced a $500 scholarship available to students of Philadelphia High School for Girls. The scholarship aims to encourage young women to pursue higher education and achieve their goals. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2025, with the recipient being honored at the school's award ceremony in June.

In addition to the invaluable insights shared, the firm distributed 1,700 branded safety items designed to help students stay safe in potentially dangerous situations. These items included:

● Personal safety alarm keychains – Easy-to-use devices that emit a loud alarm when activated, helping deter threats and attract attention.

● Safety reflector whistles – Lightweight and accessible tools for calling for help in emergencies.

● Reflector clips – Designed to be attached to backpacks or clothing, enhancing visibility when traveling in low-light conditions.

● Safety zipper totes – First aid kits provided to teachers, ensuring quick access to medical essentials when needed.

The Rothenberg Law Firm remains dedicated to empowering young women, advocating for their safety, and supporting their academic and professional ambitions. Events like this exemplify the firm’s mission of not only seeking justice for injury victims but also actively contributing to the well-being of the community.The firm, which opened its doors in 1969, has been a trusted legal advocate in the Philadelphia Tri-State area for over five decades.

For more information on the scholarship or the firm’s commitment to safety and education, please visit InjuryLawyer.com.

