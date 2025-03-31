Local Art Project, CBH Hearts Across the Valley, is Gaining Traction and is in search of Artists

Hearts Across the Valley expands with 17 partners and is looking for 10 local artists to join the movement.

Boise, Idaho, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearts Across the Valley, a growing community art movement connecting people, is gaining serious momentum across the Treasure Valley. With 17 heart partners already on board—and more lining up—this community initiative is now on the lookout for 10 local artists to bring the next wave of installations to life and get paid to do so.

Each heart installation is a one-of-a-kind piece, designed by Idaho-based artists and placed in highly visible community locations—from local businesses to parks and public spaces. “For up and coming artists this is a great opportunity to get your art out there and be seen by the public,” said Jay Smith, the artist for the Calling All Dreamers heart along with Push & Pour’s The Last Train to Boise heart. These larger-than-life hearts spark joy, conversation, and connection, serving as both public art and a love letter to the Treasure Valley. Locations like Lowe Family Farmstead, Indian Creek Plaza and Ford Idaho Center are looking for artists to apply.

Artists can apply here for this paid opportunity and see the full list of current organizations looking for artists.

Join the Hearts Across the Valley Kickoff Party

The community is invited to celebrate the movement in person at the first-ever Hearts Across the Valley Kickoff Party, happening Thursday, April 11th 6-8pm at Push & Pour off Latah. The event will feature the unveiling of one of the newest heart installations, and plenty of good vibes.

“At Push’s core we love supporting art and community. So when we were approached with the idea of having a ‘Heart Across The Valley’ Heart at one of our locations we were all in!” said Lucas Erlebach, owner of Push & Pour.

New partners are being added daily and more Hearts Across the Valley Kickoff Parties are being scheduled. New partners helping fuel the project’s growth include:

Caffé Luciano’s | College of Western Idaho | City of Mountain Home | Ford Idaho Center | Telaya Wine Co. | Valley View Chevron in Horseshoe Bend | Boys & Girls Club of Canyon County | Boys & Girls Club of Ada County | SCHEELS® | Caldwell Night Rodeo | Expo Idaho & Western Idaho Fairgrounds | Lowe Family Farmstead | Destination Caldwell - Indian Creek Plaza | City of Caldwell - Mallard Park | City of Jerome

Want to get involved?

CBH Homes is currently seeking local artists to design the hearts, as well as businesses and locations who want to be part of this unique project. Whether you're an artist, a community supporter, or someone who simply loves the Treasure Valley, there are plenty of ways to join in.

Artists: Submit your heart design HERE for a chance to be part of this massive art installation.

Businesses: Showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.

Community Members: Stay updated by following CBH Homes on social media to see all event announcements, new heart locations and behind the scenes.



For more details on how to submit artwork, sponsor a heart, or explore the upcoming installations, visit: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/.

About Hearts Across the Valley:

CBH Hearts Across the Valley celebrates the special connection our communities have in Idaho and will attract visitors, promote and honor businesses and cities, showcase local artists, and encourage friends and families to explore, connect and get outside.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com

