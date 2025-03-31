GQG to Offer Its First Active ETF to US Investors

GQG US Equity ETF (GQUS) will launch in summer 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GQG Partners (GQG) today announced plans to offer its first active exchange-traded fund (ETF), the GQG US Equity ETF, to US investors this summer. The ETF will be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker GQUS.

GQUS will be managed by GQG’s experienced portfolio management team, including Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain, Portfolio Managers Brian Kersmanc and Sudarshan Murthy, CFA, and Deputy Portfolio Manager Sid Jain. GQG has offered its US equity strategy to investors since 2018. Through this strategy, GQG seeks to deliver capital appreciation and downside risk management via active stock selection in US companies using a forward-quality lens.

“We have demonstrated our ability to deliver a US equity strategy through various investment vehicles and look forward to launching an ETF using the same strategy,” said Rajiv Jain. “While we recognize the competitiveness of the US equity ETF marketplace, we believe our concentrated, forward-looking approach to investing could be a differentiator for investors.”

“GQG seeks to be a manager of choice, and we are committed to delivering our solutions in a variety of vehicles to meet investor needs and preferences,” said Steve Ford, Managing Director and Head of Global Distribution at GQG. “Offering an ETF in our product lineup is a natural evolution of our business.”

A registration statement containing a preliminary prospectus relating to the shares of the ETF has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but is not yet effective.

Subject to Completion: Information about the ETF is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement, which includes the prospectus and statement of additional information, is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and becomes effective. This release and the ETF’s preliminary prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners, LLC (GQG) is an investment boutique that manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors, and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices around the world, GQG is committed to delivering long-only equity strategies with the goal of compounding capital for its clients. With a focus on client alignment, adaptability, and diverse perspectives, GQG strives to stay attuned to clients’ needs and continuously seeks out new insights to inform decision-making. GQG manages US$160.5 billion in client assets as of 28 February 2025.

The information provided in this media release does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this media release nor in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is a recommendation, offer or solicitation to sell or buy any security or purchase shares in any fund or establish any separately managed account.

You should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund’s preliminary prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund, which can be obtained at this link. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Understanding Investment Risk

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal.

SEI Investment Distribution Co. (SIDCO) is the distributor for GQG US ETF. SIDCO is not affiliated with GQG Partners. Check the background of SIDCO on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

Important Information

This document may be distributed by GQG Partners LLC and its affiliates (collectively “GQG”).

The information provided in this document does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this document or in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is it a recommendation, offer or solicitation to (i) sell or buy any security, (ii) purchase shares in any investment fund that GQG may sponsor, offer or manage, (iii) establish any separately managed account, or (iv) implement any investment advice. It should not be assumed that any investments made or recommended by GQG in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any securities discussed herein. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice, including tax advice, and obtain information regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency requirements for any investment according to the law of your home country, place of residence or current abode.

This document reflects the views of GQG as at a particular time. GQG’s views may change without notice. Any forward-looking statements or forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary.

GQG provides this information for informational purposes only. GQG has gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information provided, is accurate, reliable, or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to change. Information on holdings, allocations, and other characteristics is for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of current or future investments or allocations.

The information contained in this document is unaudited. It is published for the assistance of recipients but is not to be relied upon as authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own judgment. GQG is not required to update the information contained in these materials, unless otherwise required by applicable law.

GQG is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please see GQG’s Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request, for more information.

Any account or fund advised by GQG involves significant risks and is appropriate only for those persons who can bear the economic risk of the complete loss of their investment. There is no assurance that any account or fund will achieve its investment objectives. Accounts and funds are subject to price volatility and the value of a portfolio will change as the prices of investments go up or down. Before investing in a strategy, you should consider the risks of the strategy as well as whether the strategy is appropriate based upon your investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Performance may vary substantially from year to year or even from month to month. The value of investments can go down as well as up. Future performance may be lower or higher than the performance presented and may include the possibility of loss of principal. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of securities listed herein.

GQG Partners LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GQG Partners Inc., a Delaware corporation that is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GQG). GQG Partners LLC and its affiliates provide certain services to each other.

© 2025 GQG Partners LLC. All rights reserved. Data presented as of 31 March 2025 and denominated in US dollars (US$) unless otherwise indicated.

Vanessa Garcia GQG Partners 619 559 9942 vgarcia@gqg.com

