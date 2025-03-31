BYDFi Lists GUNZ Token: Gunzilla Games Raises Nearly $100M, Ushering in the Next Era of AAA Web3 Gaming

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally renowned crypto exchange BYDFi today announced the global listing of the GUNZ token($GUN), the native asset of the GUNZ Layer1 blockchain developed by German AAA game studio Gunzilla Games. As one of the first crypto economies purpose-built for AAA gaming, GUNZ is rapidly emerging as a standout Web3 project thanks to its strong institutional backing and groundbreaking infrastructure tailored for next-generation gaming.

GUNZ: A Layer-1 Blockchain Built for AAA Games

Unlike early play-to-earn experiments driven by hype, GUNZ is purpose-built to embed blockchain seamlessly into high-end gaming environments. The chain ensures true digital ownership of in-game assets while enhancing player experience—without disrupting gameplay.

Developed by Gunzilla Games, GUNZ will power the studio’s flagship title Off The Grid, a cinematic cyberpunk battle royale that blends high-fidelity storytelling with a native on-chain economy. For a Web3 gaming market that has been largely stagnant, this marks a major leap forward.

The numbers reflect momentum: GUNZ has already onboarded over 12 million wallet addresses, with more than 230 million on-chain transactions processed—clear signs of the scalability and adoption potential of its gaming-focused ecosystem.

Off The Grid: Flagship Title Fueling the GUNZ Ecosystem

Off The Grid features film-quality graphics and immersive storytelling wrapped in a cyberpunk setting. It integrates a full-stack blockchain economy where players can earn and trade in-game NFTs—such as weapons, skins, and gear—directly on the GUNZ network. The game solves one of the key issues in traditional gaming: asset ownership. And it gives NFTs real functionality, rather than speculative hype.

At the protocol level, GUNZ introduces several innovations to support high-performance gaming while remaining decentralized:

Ultra-High Throughput & Near-Zero Gas Fees: Built on a custom Avalanche subnet, GUNZ delivers 12,000+ TPS and transaction fees below $0.0001.

Game Engine Compatibility: Native support for Unity and Unreal plugins allows traditional games to integrate in as little as 72 hours.

Hybrid Validator Network: With node operators including Delphi Ventures and community stakers, GUNZ balances efficiency with decentralization.



Backed by Capital, Powered by Utility

Gunzilla Games has raised $76 million to date:

In August 2022, the company closed a $46M round led by Republic Capital, with participation from Griffin Gaming Partners, Animoca Brands, Jump Crypto, and Twitch co-founder Justin Kan.

In March 2024, it secured a $30M follow-on round co-led by Avalanche’s Blizzard Fund and CoinFund.

GUNZ has a total token supply of 10 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 6.05%. The token fuels multiple use cases across the ecosystem, including gas payments, in-game transactions, governance, and rewards—laying the foundation for a sustainable and scalable Web3 gaming economy.

As Gunzilla Games CTO Timur Davidenko put it at the recent developer summit:

“We’re not putting a game on a chain—we’re growing a chain from within the game.”



About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi has become one of the most trusted global crypto exchanges, earning recognition from CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Forbes, which ranked it among the Top 10 Crypto Exchanges Globally. With a user base of over 1,000,000 across 150+ countries, BYDFi continues to expand its influence on the digital asset world.

To celebrate its 5th Anniversary, BYDFi is launching a series of global user campaigns, featuring over $100,000 in rewards, limited-time token airdrops, and special gifts. For more details, visit the official website or download the BYDFi mobile app.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support Email: CS@bydfi.com

CS@bydfi.com Business Partnerships: BD@bydfi.com

BD@bydfi.com Media Inquiries: media@bydfi.com

Twitter (X) | LinkedIn | Facebook | Telegram | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.