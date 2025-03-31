Safe Storage of Hunting Firearms Keeps Them Out of the Wrong Hands

March 31, 2025

Shotguns are stored in a vertical rack at a Department of Natural Resources/Becoming an Outdoors Woman firearm safety and shooting event. Maryland DNR photo.

With the close of Maryland’s deer seasons, many hunters have already put their weapons of choice into storage, at least until spring turkey season. While firearm safety during hunting season is covered extensively during the hunter education program, safe firearm storage out of season is one topic that Maryland hunters should always review and practice.

One of the “golden rules” of firearm safety is that firearms should be stored unloaded and in a locked location, separate from ammunition. Other important rules of firearm safety – referred to as the Ten Commandments of Firearm Safety – can be found on the Department of Natural Resources Hunter Education website.

The location in which a firearm is locked can vary, and there’s not a single correct method of storage. Many hunters prefer to store their firearms in a safe, which is preferred over a cabinet or wall rack. The visible options should be avoided to prevent access by children, thieves, and at-risk individuals. While safes are typically the most secure option, it’s not always the most feasible. Smaller, less conspicuous lockboxes may require a key, combination, or fingerprint to unlock. They can also be permanently mounted to prevent theft. Quick access options are available such as biometric scanners or RFID chips, for those that have firearms for home protection.

Though the larger and more secure options are ideal, other locking options should be considered. Cable locks are often distributed by local police and health departments and are effective methods of rendering a firearm unusable while locked. The device works by creating a closed loop through the chamber or action of a firearm to prevent firing. Trigger locks are another viable method which blocks use of the firearm’s trigger with a clamshell-style lock. It’s important to note that trigger locks can still allow for the firearm to be loaded and the action to be cycled, possibly leading to accidental discharge in some circumstances.

No matter which locking method is used, a safely-stored firearm is much less of a risk than an unsecured firearm. The consequences of unsecured firearms in the home can be deadly, leading to unauthorized access, accidents, serious injury, or suicide. Keeping firearms out of the hands of children and other at-risk individuals is among the most common reasons for safely storing firearms.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research from 2003 to 2021, 1,261 children aged 0-17 suffered unintentional firearm injury deaths. Among those, 74 percent of the fatal incidents occurred when the firearm was stored loaded and 76 percent when the firearm was stored unlocked.

There are additional options for safely storing firearms outside the home. Some owners of firearms may elect for out-of-home storage for times such as during the holidays when young relatives may be visiting. Maryland offers a safe storage map that can be accessed online and provides locations that will temporarily store firearms. Alternatively, firearms can be temporarily stored with a trusted friend or neighbor that is legally allowed to possess firearms in the state of Maryland.

Hunters and conservationists should consider the listed safe storage options for their firearms. Following these practices can prevent unintentional breaking of laws regarding access to loaded firearms, but more importantly, can potentially save lives.