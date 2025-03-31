Director/PDMR Shareholding

Reykjavík, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Edward Westropp



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:







Identification code: Restricted Share Units (RSUs) b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of RSUs in accordance with the Company’s RSU Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s):



Price(s) – CAD 0

Volume(s) – 20,972 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Average price:



20,972

N/A e) Date of the transaction(s): March 28, 2025



f) Place of the transaction XOFF





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.