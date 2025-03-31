Director/PDMR Shareholding
Reykjavík, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
|Edward Westropp
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
|Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
|b)
|LEI:
|213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|Restricted Share Units (RSUs)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Grant of RSUs in accordance with the Company’s RSU Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s) – CAD 0
Volume(s) – 20,972
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|
20,972
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction(s):
|March 28, 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XOFF
