ALM Automotive Group Acquires KIA Perry Dealership, Boasting Inventory of Over 230 New KIAs

PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive Group has acquired the former Jeff Smith KIA dealership in Perry, Georgia. Now branded ALM KIA Perry, the 103 Iffie Road location is packed with over 230 new KIA vehicles and 61 pre-owned rides. Shoppers can also browse 2,915 additional vehicles through ALM's digital showroom.

The deal closed in 2024. It's a calculated move to strengthen ALM's presence in Middle Georgia. Khush Bhatia, CEO at ALM Automotive Group, isn't stopping with just a name change.

"Perry feels like home already," Bhatia remarked. "We've got blueprints for a showroom much bigger than the current size. Since our humble beginnings in 2006, we've been hooking up Metro Atlanta and South Carolina with jaw-dropping deals on quality wheels. Now Central Georgia gets the same treatment."

Walk the Kia Perry lot today and you'll spot KIA's full lineup. The rugged Telluride Sportage SUV dominates with its class-leading cargo room and exceptional 2nd-row legroom, available in turbocharged, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The K5 sedan turns heads with its sleek profile and punchy performance – even the base engine hits 60 mph in under 8 seconds. Family haulers can choose from the three-row Sorento with second-row captain's seats or the spacious Telluride with seating for up to eight passengers and 17 standard driver assistance features.

No appointment? No problem. ALM Kia Perry welcomes walk-ins for test drives seven days a week. Their pre-owned vehicles undergo bumper-to-bumper inspections before hitting the lot, and their finance wizards maintain connections with banks across Perry to craft payment plans that work for all credit situations.

ALM's journey began in 2006 with a single pre-owned car lot. Fast forward to today: 16 dealerships across three states, $54 million in yearly sales, and a workforce of 438. Their lean business model slashes traditional dealer overhead, creating wiggle room for more competitive sticker prices on their 3,000+ vehicle inventory spanning 30+ brands.

"Our buying power is unmatched in the region," explained a showroom manager. "We source directly from manufacturer lease returns – vehicles other dealers never even see. That translates to better metal for less money, while our no-pressure approach ensures you'll actually enjoy the buying process."

The dealership's transparent pricing eliminates the typical shell games. What you see is what you pay – no surprise fees when signing paperwork. Their finance squad partners with multiple lenders to secure solid rates, even for folks with credit hiccups.

ALM KIA Perry serves car shoppers throughout Perry, Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, and Fort Valley. Doors open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For inventory questions or test drives, call (478) 988-8444.

About ALM Automotive Group

Founded in 2006 in Woodstock with a single used vehicle dealership, ALM Automotive Group has grown to 16 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company offers new and pre-owned vehicles from over 30 manufacturers, with a focus on transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and hassle-free car buying. For more information, visit almcars.com.

About ALM Kia Perry

ALM Kia Perry serves car buyers from Perry, Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, and Fort Valley with high-quality new and pre-owned vehicles. Located at 103 Iffie Road in Perry, Georgia, the dealership offers a comprehensive selection of new Kia models and quality pre-owned vehicles that undergo extensive inspection. As part of the ALM Automotive Group, ALM Kia Perry provides a hassle-free car buying experience with transparent pricing and a customer-first approach. For more information, call (888) 884-1048.

Legal Disclaimer:

