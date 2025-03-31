Second round of ticket sale for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to start on 3 April

MACAU, March 31 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 14 to 20 April.

The first round of ticket sale started on 20 March and has received overwhelming response. To meet the demand for tickets for residents and tourists, a second round of ticket sale for the event will start from 12 p.m. on 3 April (Thursday).

Members of the public and tourists can buy tickets via Damai application and mini program, Galaxy Ticketing, the mCoin platform of MPay, ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and hotline, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or directly at the competition venue during the event period. The tickets are priced between MOP 85 and 1,500, depending on the seat section and the match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every spectator at or over 1.2m in height needs to show their ticket for admission. Children who are shorter than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult; each adult can only bring along one child with free admission.

Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets for matches held between 14 and 18 April (sessions S1 to S9) at any Kong Seng outlet in Macao. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

For details, please visit the ITTF website at www.ittf.comor the Sports Bureau’s website at www.sport.gov.mo, or followthe ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscriptionaccount.