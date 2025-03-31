Suzy Appoints Brian Erickson as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial leader joins executive team to drive scalable, profitable growth across the organization

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy, the leading end-to-end consumer insights platform, today announced the appointment of Brian Erickson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This newly created executive role reflects Suzy’s continued momentum and commitment to long-term, strategic growth.

Brian brings over 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, most recently serving as CFO of Transfix, a technology-enabled transportation marketplace, where he helped lead the company through a successful sale transaction. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles at DigitalOcean, guiding the company through profitable growth and its successful IPO. His earlier career includes key finance roles at Microsoft and Amazon, where he helped scale their cloud computing businesses.

At Suzy, Brian will lead the company’s financial strategy with a focus on driving scalable, profitable growth while supporting the innovation and agility that have defined Suzy’s trajectory.

“Brian’s track record of scaling disruptive tech companies is unmatched,” said Matt Britton, Founder and CEO of Suzy. “This marks a critical new chapter for Suzy as we continue to expand and mature as a business. Brian’s strategic leadership and financial discipline will play a key role in guiding our next phase of growth.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Suzy at such a pivotal moment,” said Brian Erickson. “The company’s clear mission, bold innovation, and incredible team are what drew me here. I look forward to building the financial foundation that will fuel Suzy’s continued success.”

Brian holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of Washington.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, conversational research and high quality audiences into a single connected platform. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

Contact Info:

Melissa Dunn

EVP, Marketing & Communications

Suzy, Inc.

917-969-8200

melissa.dunn@suzy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9554a722-c2cc-4ddc-b490-d5489d6535b4

Brian Erickson Brian Erickson

