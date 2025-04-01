Centimillionaire Network R360 Expands Presence in the Midwest

With a base in Ohio, R360 is now broadening its reach to engage members in key cities including Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, & St. Louis.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R360, the invitation-only community for centimillionaires and their families, is expanding its presence in the Midwest to serve the growing number of wealth creators across the region. With an established base in Ohio, R360 is now broadening its reach to engage members in key cities including Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, and St. Louis.The Midwest expansion builds on R360’s national footprint, which includes chapters in California, Florida, New York, Texas, and growing. With more than 130 members collectively managing $50 billion in assets, R360 offers wealth creators a unique peer membership experience beyond traditional wealth management that touches six key areas: Financial, Intellectual, Social, Human, Emotional, and Spiritual capital."The Midwest is home to an incredible community of wealth creators and family enterprises committed to long-term impact," said Charlie Garcia, Founder and Managing Partner of R360. "By expanding our presence in the region, we are strengthening opportunities for members to connect, collaborate, and engage in meaningful conversations that go beyond financial capital to include personal growth, family relationships, and community leadership.”Craig Sumerel, Chair of R360’s Midwest region, has been instrumental in expanding the organization’s presence across the region. A seasoned entrepreneur and business leader with over 30 years of experience in the transportation, automotive, and private equity sectors, he is also deeply engaged in the Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and surrounding communities.As demand continues to rise, R360 is increasing the number of regional gatherings, bringing its unique wealth stewardship model to more families across the Midwest. Members are part of an intimate peer group, facilitated by an expert chair who guides discussions on wealth stewardship, investment strategy, and legacy planning."What distinguishes our Midwest chapters is the intimate, interactive approach our members have embraced," said Craig Sumerel, Chair of R360's Midwest chapter. "Our chapter has attracted remarkable members from across the region, including Cincinnati, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Minneapolis and surrounding areas. We've created an environment that fosters meaningful connections between these accomplished individuals, who share both their unique successes and challenges. The enthusiasm we've seen from wealth creators throughout the Midwest has been tremendous, which is why expanding with a second chapter that will allow even more families to benefit from this powerful community."Membership in R360 is by invitation only and limited to individuals with a minimum net worth of $100 million. To maintain an intimate and highly personalized experience, chapters are typically capped at 15-18 members, fostering deep, meaningful relationships. Unlike traditional peer groups focused solely on wealth principles, R360 welcomes spouses and offers specialized programming for both young and adult children, strengthening family bonds and promoting multi-generational wealth stewardship. Members also gain exclusive access to top-tier experts, curated experiences, longevity-focused insights, and private programming not widely available to the public.For more information about R360 Global and its unique family-centric approach, visit r360global.com About R360 GlobalR360 is a by-invitation peer-to-peer community of extraordinary leaders and wealth creators stewarding family enterprises that thrive through life's transitions. At R360, we believe wealth is about more than money. It's about cultivating capital in all its forms: financial, intellectual, social, human, emotional, and spiritual. Bound by shared values, R360 members wish to inspire future generations and use their abilities, wealth, and knowledge to become a legendary force for change.What truly distinguishes R360 is our inclusive approach. While most similar peer membership organizations cater primarily to individuals, R360 welcomes all family members, offering meaningful programming for spouses, young children, and adult children. This inclusive approach strengthens family bonds and fosters deep community ties and lasting friendships.Learn more at r360global.com.

