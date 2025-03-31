Whizzy Digital Named Best Marketing Agency in USA/EMEA by Stellar Business Awards

Ghana, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whizzy Digital, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and digital PR, has been awarded the Best Marketing Agency in USA/EMEA by the prestigious Stellar Business Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional marketing solutions for startups, small and medium enterprises in the USA/EMEA region.





AB Sam, Founder & CEO





Whizzy Digital Recognized as a Leader in Digital PR

"Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team," said AB Sam, Founder of Whizzy Digital. "Our focus has always been on delivering measurable results for our clients, and this recognition reinforces the impact we are making in the industry."

Whizzy Digital has set itself apart through a results-driven approach that combines data-backed SEO strategies and AI-powered digital PR solutions. By providing businesses with customized digital PR strategies, the company has played a pivotal role in boosting brand visibility and driving revenue growth for its clients across multiple industries.

Why Whizzy Digital Stands Out

The Stellar Business Awards recognized Whizzy Digital for its outstanding contributions to the marketing industry, evaluating factors such as:

Innovation in Digital Marketing: Utilizing advanced SEO strategies and AI-powered automation for brand building.

Utilizing advanced SEO strategies and AI-powered automation for brand building. Client Success Stories: Helping startups and small businesses scale effectively through targeted digital campaigns.

Helping startups and small businesses scale effectively through targeted digital campaigns. Exceptional Customer Service: A client-first approach that ensures transparency, collaboration, and results-driven marketing execution.

"Whizzy Digital’s expertise in SEO and digital PR, coupled with their commitment to helping businesses grow, makes them a standout agency in the competitive marketing space," noted the Stellar Business Awards announcement.





Driving the Future of Digital Marketing

Whizzy Digital continues to enhance its service offerings by integrating cutting-edge marketing technologies and expanding its impact in the global business community. This has culminated in the creation of eJobsAfrica, a digital services marketplace providing highly trained digital marketing experts to business owners, founders, coaches, and consultants in North America and Europe who are looking to improve their online presence and business productivity.





Whizzy Digital remains a top choice for businesses seeking a trusted Digital Marketing partner, delivering industry-leading solutions tailored to growth-oriented companies.

For more information, visit www.whizzydigital.com or view the official award announcement here .





About Whizzy Digital



A digital PR agency that helps small business owners and funded startups establish their digital footprints for increased visibility through media campaigns, podcast booking and link-building.





Media Contact

AB Sam

Founder and CEO

Whizzy Digital

hello@whizzy-digital.com

www.whizzydigital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.