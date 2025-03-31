GVR instates Sam Wyatt as 2025/2026 Chair

On March 28, REALTOR® Sam Wyatt was officially installed as Chair of the Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) Board of Directors for the 2025/2026 term.

In the year ahead, I look forward to strengthening how we support members and the clients and communities they serve, with the public interest at the core of our work.” — Sam Wyatt, GVR Chair

Wyatt, with Stilhavn Real Estate Services in Vancouver, has been a Realtor since 2004. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Outside of real estate, he is an avid mountain climber having summitted world renowned peaks like Cho-Oyu, Denali, and Everest.

“It’s a privilege to serve as Chair for the coming term and represent our Realtor members during this pivotal time for the real estate industry. In the year ahead, I look forward to strengthening how we support members and the clients and communities they serve, with the public interest at the core of our work,” Wyatt said.

We'd like to thank outgoing Chair Diana Dickey for her leadership during the 2024/2025 term.

Supporting Sam during his term will be Chair-Elect Raman Bayanzadeh and Vice-Chair Steve Jamieson.

Meet GVR's 2025/2026 Board of Directors.

2025/2026 GVR Board of Directors

Sam Wyatt, Chair - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Raman Bayanzadeh, Chair-Elect - Royal LePage Sussex

Steve Jamieson, Vice-Chair - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Diana Dickey, Past Chair - Sutton Group Seafair Realty

Josh Bath - Royal LePage Elite West

Kathy McGarrigle - Appointed Director

Kevin O'Toole - Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Sandra Parsons - RE/MAX Sabre Realty Group

Randy Ryalls - Royal LePage Sterling Realty

Shirin Saleh - 88West Realty

Janice Stasiuk - Appointed Director

Kirsten Sutton - Appointed Director

Michael Uy - Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

Mark Wiens - RE/MAX Crest Realty

Editor’s Note:

* Areas covered by Greater Vancouver REALTORS® include: Bowen Island, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 Realtors and their companies. The association provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local Realtor or visit gvrealtors.ca.

