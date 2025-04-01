CALIFORNIA WBC NETWORK SHOWCASES 2024 ECONOMIC IMPACT

RECEPTION WELCOMES NEW LEGISLATIVE ADVOCATES AND PRESENTS IMPACT NUMBERS

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Women's Business Centers Network (WBC) proudly unveils its 2024 Impact Statement celebrating the significant strides made toward economic equity and empowerment for entrepreneurs across the state. At a recent reception, California WBC Network also had the honor of welcoming new members to the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, reinforcing a collaborative commitment to advancing small business; women-focused legislative agendas and recovery efforts due to the Los Angeles area wildfires.Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Chair of the Legislative Women's Caucus, addressed attendees, expressing gratitude to the WBC Network leaders for their relentless dedication. "Thank you, again, for all you do for the talented entrepreneurs in our communities… We're proud of how effective the Network has been in building wealth. I look forward to continuing our work together to advance economic equity in California.”The California WBC Network 2024 Impact Statement highlights: 26,761 Jobs Created & Retained: Up 21% from 2023; $525 Million in Gross Sales Revenue: Up 36% from 2023; $785.5 million Reinvestment into local economies: 1.5x in economic activity for every dollar of gross sales revenue; and $79 Generated in Economic Benefits for every $1 of funding received.“The reception was a powerful reminder and celebration of California's progress toward achieving gender parity including women now holding 58 of the legislature’s 120 seats,” said Nancy Swift, Chair, California Women’s Business Centers Network at JEDI. Swift presented the 2024 Impact Statement at the event highlighting the strong economic numbers and the Networks significant growth over 2023 – 75% of which was generated by women-owned businesses.The California WBC Network continues to underscore the critical role that gender parity plays in strengthening our economy and shaping legislative decisions to more accurately reflect all Californians. “We want to thank Asm. Aguiar-Curry and the California Legislative Women's Caucus for their support as we work towards ensuring continued funding and heightened visibility for the other 17,000 amazing entrepreneurs and small business owners we serve in 53 out of 58 counties across California,” Swift adds.The California WBC continues to be at the forefront of fostering an inclusive business environment where women entrepreneurs thrive. This event marks another milestone in their mission to support the talented women in our communities and to create opportunities for growth and success. Visit This press release effectively communicates the achievements and goals of the California WBC and its collaboration with legislative leaders, aiming to reach a broad audience through strategic media channels.

