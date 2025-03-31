Politecnico di Torino reveals expanded range of courses during 2025 orientation day event

An international university offering an increasingly wide range of courses and tailored programs for the most gifted students, together with aptitude-oriented education and cross-disciplinary courses that help develop soft skills and secure a qualified job immediately after graduation

TORINO, Italy, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To assist high school students in selecting their university pathway, Politecnico di Torino yearly hosts events and opportunities to explore all the available courses, as well as the various activities and services offered by the University.

This year, the Orientation Days were held on March 28th and 29th for showing the first-level degree courses, at the Aule R complex located at Via Borsellino 53, Turin. On March 31st and April 1st, all the Master's Degree Courses were also presented, with a widespread event that took place at three different PoliTO locations around Turin: the Rooms R in via Borsellino, the Mirafiori campus in corso Settembrini 178, in the heart of Turin's famous industrial complex, and the Castello del Valentino in viale Mattioli 39, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Politecnico’s historic venue on the banks of the Po river and within the impressive Valentino park.

This edition featured booths showcasing all Politecnico’s three-year and master's degree programs, along with a comprehensive schedule of thematic meetings and open lectures aimed at highlighting the unique aspects of a training offer that ensures professional opportunities and salaries above the national average. Ninety-six percent of Politecnico master's degree graduates —representing the percentage of employed individuals within the total workforce— are indeed employed one year after graduation and earn salaries that are 20 percent higher than the average. Additionally, Politecnico offers an expanding international campus with nearly 39,000 students who have access to residence halls, sports facilities and cultural activities.

But the Orientation Days did not end there: the OFF Program offered future students a rich series of webinars, live events and many other activities organized by Politecnico’s Bachelor's and Master's Degree Courses, hosting both faculty and enrolled students. All this content remains available online.

Politecnico di Torino is a global hub of opportunities, providing students with educational pathways that go beyond national borders and allow for transnational (and transcontinental) and multidisciplinary training, strengthening relationships with universities, research centers, the business world and institutions, including the Public Administration.

Politecnico also offers international study opportunities in collaboration with the best partner universities, thanks to which students have the chance to obtain a double degree: one issued by Politecnico and one by the partner university. The 84 available dual degree courses were settled with this intent, allowing Politecnico’s students to complete their education with mobility periods at the most prestigious universities around the world.

One of Politecnico's unique features is its aptitude-oriented teaching, which goes beyond the traditional method of delivering lectures and offers activities in which learning is closely linked to the development of multidisciplinary practical projects. The activities of the Student Teams are increasingly encouraged: students express their creativity and multidisciplinary teamwork to design projects aimed at participating in sports competitions or creating prototypes and social initiatives. Thanks to the Challenges, students can also propose business or prototyping solutions to high-tech-related issues advanced by companies, organizations or the students themselves. To host some of these activities, the Connection Labs & Innovation Kitchen - CLIK offers a network of spaces for innovative teaching and training, open to students and researchers to encourage the sharing of ideas, transversal and complementary skills within an informal and creative environment.

Politecnico di Torino also launched the Honors Program, a new excellence program focused on scientific research. This initiative is open to a very limited number of first-year students, the top 0.5% of the enrolled ones. The selected students will receive a multi-year grant of 10,000 euros total gross funded by one of Politecnico's research labs. They will be able to carry out scientific research from their very first day at university. The program also includes ad-hoc activities such as advanced courses in mathematics and physics, additional training and participation in seminars and international conferences.

Among the Honors Program proposals, Politecnico di Torino has also been running the Percorso Intraprendenti for 10 years now, aimed at enhancing the value of talented students and developing their potential. This highly innovative three-year educational program runs parallel to the traditional course of study and is aimed at 200 Engineering students (except Industrial Production Engineering due to its specific curriculum and professionalizing course in Industrial Manufacturing Technologies) and 40 Architecture students (courses in Architecture, in Territorial, Urban, Environmental and Landscape Planning, and in Design and Communication). All the selected students are identified on the basis of specific merit requirements. The selected profiles are expected to join multidisciplinary teams to develop interdisciplinary activities, oriented towards problem-solving and developing the needed soft skills for effective relationships within a heterogeneous group and in complex organizational and inter-organizational contexts. The culture of sustainability is an integral part of the training programs.

As for the services offered to support new students, there are many initiatives. For girls interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) university courses, the University offers the WeAreHERe initiative, with dedicated channels and assistance. The Buddy Program, on the other hand, aims to encourage the inclusion and integration of new students thanks to the support of the ones enrolled in the higher years. Last but not least, the Orientation Days will also be an opportunity to discover the activities organized by POLITOwelfare and Sport to promote university sports and the welfare initiatives aimed at equal opportunities and diversity (for what concerns gender, age, origin, special needs).

The next step for prospective students is to take the entrance tests to secure enrolment in one of Politecnico's 25 bachelor's degree courses, all with limited access, covering 10 subject areas: Architecture and Urban Planning; Biomedical Engineering; Chemical and Materials; Construction, Environment and Territory; Design; Energy; Management; ICT; Applied Mathematics Engineering; Aerospace Engineering. To enroll, prospective students must take an Entrance Test: the tests will be repeated monthly (the complete calendar is available here). The educational offer for the 37 Master's Degree Courses is available online together with all the needed information to apply.

